Zimbabwe: Churches Rally Behind Prayer for MPs As CAB3 Debate Intensifies

The Zimbabwe Indigenous Interdenominational Council of Churches (ZIICC) has called for national unity, peace and prayer as Parliament continues deliberations on Constitution Amendment Bill No. 3 (CAB3) describing the process as a significant moment in the country's governance journey.

In a statement, the church body said it had spent several days in prayer over the nation and the ongoing parliamentary debate urging lawmakers to seek wisdom and guidance as they consider the proposed constitutional changes.

The council, chaired by Apostle Dr Andrew Wutawunashe and with Bishop Dr Nehemiah Mutendi serving as patron said the amendment process should be approached with calmness, honesty and a commitment to the national interest.

"We are continuing to pray for God's guidance, wisdom and peace over this process. We are praying that God gives Members of Parliament strength, wisdom and unity so they can carry out their duties well and complete their work in time according to His will," the organisation said.

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The church leaders said they were also praying for peace within Parliament and across the country stressing that constitutional debates should strengthen rather than divide the nation.

The statement comes as lawmakers debate CAB3, a proposed constitutional amendment that has generated significant public and political discussion.

ZIICC said it viewed the parliamentary process as part of the country's democratic framework and expressed support for lawmakers carrying out their constitutional mandate.

"We support the constitutional amendment process through Parliament as part of our democratic system, and we are praying that God blesses it," the council said.

The organisation called on Members of Parliament from across the political divide to perform their duties with courage, integrity and a sense of national responsibility.

"We call upon all Members of Parliament, from all political parties, and we are praying for them, to do their work with courage, unity and clear minds," the statement read.

At the same time, the church body urged legislators to remain attentive to the views of the citizens they represent.

"The Constitution belongs to the people, and any changes must support good leadership, better service delivery and national stability," ZIICC said.

The council added that it believes CAB3 forms part of efforts to strengthen systems of governance and improve national administration, while emphasising the importance of public participation and accountability.

Church leaders also appealed for tolerance and mutual respect amid differing opinions surrounding the proposed amendments.

"We know that such debates can bring different views, but we are praying for peace, calm and respect in the nation," the statement said.

The organisation warned against polarisation and encouraged Zimbabweans to remain united as Parliament continues its deliberations.

"As Indigenous Churches, we remain committed to prayer at this time. We are praying for every Member of Parliament, asking God to give them wisdom, strength and focus so they do not lose direction," the council said.

The church body further called on citizens to maintain peace during the ongoing debate and support efforts aimed at preserving national cohesion.

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The statement comes ahead of a gathering in Chegutu this weekend, where ZIICC patron Bishop Dr Nehemiah Mutendi is expected to address thousands of believers from across the country.

ZIICC said the event would include prayers for national peace, unity and wisdom for leaders entrusted with making decisions on matters affecting Zimbabwe's future.

"Above all, we are praying that truth, peace and unity guide every step they take," the council said.

The organisation concluded by reaffirming its belief that leaders are entrusted with public responsibility and should work towards building governance systems that promote development, stability and order.

"We also call on the nation to remain calm and united. We are praying for peace across Zimbabwe as this important process goes forward," the statement added.