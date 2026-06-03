Uganda: Museveni Urges Faithful to Emulate Martyrs' Example of Sacrifice, Total Surrender to God

President Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni have extended their best wishes to Ugandans for a peaceful Martyrs Day, urging citizens to remain vigilant against Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) while upholding the values demonstrated by the Uganda Martyrs.

In a message posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday, President Museveni acknowledged the disruptions caused by precautionary measures introduced to prevent the spread of Ebola, and commended religious leaders, pilgrims (Balamazi) and Christian faithful for their cooperation in supporting government efforts.

"Fellow Countrymen, Countrywomen and especially the Bazzukulu, Maama Janet and I wish you all a happy and peaceful Martyrs Day, despite the unforeseen disruptions on account of the Ebola virus, which must be denied the opportunity to spread among the population," he said.

The President praised believers for accepting the postponement of the traditional large-scale gatherings at Namugongo, which annually attract pilgrims from within Uganda and across the region.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"May you continue to emulate the Martyrs' example of sacrifice and total surrender to God," he added.

The message follows the President's earlier announcement on May 17 postponing this year's Martyrs Day celebrations after consultations with health experts and religious leaders. The decision was taken amid concerns over the risk of Ebola transmission, particularly due to increased cross-border movement from eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where outbreaks have been reported.

As of press time, the Ministry of Health confirmed six new Ebola cases, bringing the national total to 15. Of these, 12 patients were receiving care at treatment facilities, two had been discharged, one death had been recorded, and 668 contacts were under active follow-up.

Observed annually on June 3, Uganda Martyrs Day commemorates 45 Christian converts executed between 1885 and 1887 on the orders of Kabaka Mwanga II of Buganda for refusing to renounce their faith.

The annual pilgrimage to the Anglican and Catholic shrines in Namugongo attracts more than two million worshippers from across East and Central Africa, making it one of the world's largest religious gatherings.

Health authorities have cautioned that cross-border movement remains a major challenge in controlling Ebola outbreaks, as the virus spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids of infected individuals and can rapidly transmit in crowded environments.

Uganda has previously contained Ebola and Marburg outbreaks through surveillance, contact tracing, isolation, and public awareness campaigns, though authorities remain on high alert as response efforts continue across the country.