Uganda/Morocco: Uganda Cranes Friendlies in Morocco Called Off Over Public Health Considerations

The Uganda Cranes' planned international friendly matches against Tanzania and Madagascar in Morocco have been cancelled, just days before kick-off.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) announced that the fixtures, scheduled for June 5 and June 8 in Marrakech, were called off due to sanitary and public health considerations communicated by authorities through match agents.

The cancellation comes after the Uganda Cranes delegation had already arrived in Morocco.

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The team touched down at Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca on Tuesday ahead of the matches, which were part of preparations for upcoming international assignments, including the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations that will be co-hosted by Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.

Following the cancellation, members of the delegation will return to their respective destinations.

Uganda Cranes Head of Delegation and FUFA Executive Committee Member Rogers Mulindwa expressed regret over the development.

"FUFA regrets to announce the cancellation of our two international friendly matches against Tanzania and Madagascar, scheduled for 5th and 8th June in Marrakech, Morocco," Mulindwa said.

"Our delegation had arrived in Morocco and will return to their respective destinations.We thank the Royal Moroccan Government and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation for their hospitality."he added.

FUFA said the decision was communicated through the match agents and was based on directives issued by the relevant authorities.

The two matches were expected to provide Head Coach Paul Put and his technical team with an opportunity to assess the 28-man squad named last month as preparations continue for future competitive assignments