Lado Amido holds up his Mozambique passport. He spent two nights in the mountains behind Kleinmond, fleeing the threat of violence. Amido is one of more than 50 immigrants being sheltered in the Kleinmond community hall. He says he wants to return to Mozambique.

Malawi's government announced a formal voluntary repatriation on 2 June after vigilante attacks on African migrants spread across Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

Over 2,449 Malawians crossed back home through border posts before the repatriation was even announced, with the numbers rising sharply each week.

More than 2,000 Malawians in South Africa have asked their government to help them get home. The attacks that drove them to that point have been happening for weeks.

The Malawian government made the repatriation official on 2 June, after what it called vigilante demonstrations and attacks on African migrants across several South African provinces. The violence hit hardest in Gauteng, including Katlehong east of Johannesburg, in Durban's central areas, and in parts of the Western Cape including Gansbaai.

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By the time Malawi announced the formal repatriation, thousands had already left on their own. Border records show 2,449 Malawians crossed back home through the Mwanza and Dedza border posts in under three weeks, with immigration officials linking the surge directly to the attacks.

Malawi's Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it has been in contact with diaspora groups through its High Commission in Pretoria and Consulate General in Johannesburg.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the attacks, but fear among foreign nationals has continued to spread.

The repatriation is voluntary and will be done by bus. Only Malawians who have asked for help getting home will be assisted. The government says it will announce the full logistics once preparations are complete.

But buried in the official statement is a warning that reveals how desperate things have become. The government told its citizens in South Africa to watch out for scammers posing as government representatives offering to organise their evacuation.

Malawians wanting help are told to contact only the High Commission in Pretoria on +27 12 342 0146 or the Consulate in Johannesburg on +27 11 234 8577.