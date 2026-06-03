South Africa: Israel Has Until 2029 to Answer South Africa's Genocide Case At World Court

South Africa has until November 2027 to respond to Israel's arguments at the ICJ, more than five years after the case was first launched in December 2023.

Israel's next submission is only due in May 2029, while rights groups say it has still not fully complied with the court's existing binding orders from 2024.

South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice now has a timeline that stretches to 2029, after the court set new deadlines for both sides.

South Africa has until November 2027 to respond to Israel's counter-memorial, which was submitted in March. Israel then has until May 2029 to file its next response. The case was first launched in December 2023, meaning the legal battle will have run for more than five years before the next round of written arguments is even complete.

The Presidency said the second round of written arguments is not unusual. Similar procedures have been followed in previous genocide cases before the court. The ICJ held a meeting with both parties in April to discuss the next steps before setting the new dates.

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South Africa argues that Israel's military campaign in Gaza amounts to genocide. More than 70,000 Palestinians have been killed since the conflict began, according to reports. Israel strongly denies the genocide allegation and says its military operations target Hamas, not Palestinian civilians.

While the case works through its timeline, Israel remains bound by provisional orders the court issued in 2024. Those orders require Israel to prevent acts of genocide and ensure humanitarian aid reaches Palestinians in Gaza. Human rights organisations and the UN say Israel has not fully complied.

The ICJ itself later noted conditions in Gaza had severely worsened and issued additional binding measures ordering Israel to open more land crossings. Israel says it has taken steps to allow humanitarian assistance in and that its actions are consistent with international law.

South Africa's position is that claims of self-defence cannot justify genocide. The Presidency said South Africa remains firm in that position. Written submissions from both sides remain confidential unless the court decides otherwise.