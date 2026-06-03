Rwanda, France 'Writing a New Chapter', Says Kagame

President Paul Kagame has said Rwanda and France are entering a new phase of relations marked by renewed trust and expanding cooperation across key sectors.

Kagame said this on Tuesday, June 2, at a dinner at the Élysée Palace attended by First Lady Jeannette Kagame and hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron.

ALSO READ: Kagame: Paris memorial 'a mark of respect for dignity of Rwandans, history'

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The dinner followed the inauguration of "L'Archive," the first permanent Genocide against the Tutsi memorial in France, located in the Quai d'Orsay district of Paris along the Seine River.

"This has been a day of great meaning and promise. Rwanda appreciates the steps you have taken. We have chosen to look forward, and write a new chapter together, and that choice is already bearing fruit," Kagame said.

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The President added that the normalisation of relation between Kigali and Paris is anchored in mutual ambition and in rebuilding trust.

"Today, France is an important partner for Rwanda, in investment, technology, climate, and many other common priorities. Rwanda looks forward to working with France to deepen our collaboration, and expand the possibilities between our two countries," he added.

ALSO READ: Kagame's speech at inauguration of Genocide memorial in Paris

The inauguration of the permanent memorial marked a significant moment in the evolving relationship between Rwanda and France.

For years, France's role in the lead-up to the Genocide against the Tutsi has been the subject of historical and political debate. In 2021, a French commission of historians concluded that France bore "serious and overwhelming responsibilities" in the events that preceded the genocide.

During a visit to Kigali that same year, President Macron acknowledged France's responsibilities in the tragedy.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Kagame said the memorial is "powerful" symbol in the journey towards truth.

"It is not a validation, because none is needed. But it will stand as a mark of respect for the dignity of Rwandans and our history," he said.

He thanked Macron and former President Nicolas Sarkozy for taking steps toward acknowledging France's responsibility in what happened in Rwanda.

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While noting that some disagreements remain regarding the historical record, Kagame said the process of acknowledging the truth was ongoing.

"I believe that our common work has initiated a journey towards truth which is irreversible," he said.