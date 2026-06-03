Uganda: Ccbu, Kibo Foundation Equip Over 1,600 Women Entrepreneurs With Business Skills

Kampala — Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU), in partnership with the KiBO Foundation, has empowered more than 1,600 women entrepreneurs with business and financial management skills aimed at improving household incomes, strengthening enterprises, and building resilient communities.

The initiative, dubbed Women Arise, was launched in February 2025 and recently concluded training for its third cohort of participants in Makindye Division. The programme has so far reached 1,634 women entrepreneurs drawn from various communities, including Makindye, Kansanga, and Kabalagala.

The project focuses on equipping women operating micro and small businesses with practical skills in financial literacy, budgeting, saving, reinvestment, and responsible financial management to help them grow sustainable enterprises.

Speaking about the programme, CCBU Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability Director Kirunda Magoola said the initiative reflects the company's commitment to creating positive social and economic impact within the communities where it operates.

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"Our purpose is to refresh Africa and create shared value," Magoola said.

"Our business is centred on a local approach -- we hire locally, produce locally, distribute locally and where possible, source locally."

He added that the company remains committed to supporting inclusive growth and empowering communities through targeted development initiatives.

"Our aspiration is not only to reflect the diversity of the communities where we operate but also to lead and advocate for a better shared future," he said.

"People are at the centre of everything we do, from our employees to those who touch our business to the communities we call home. Community involvement allows us to bring positive, measurable change to both the communities in which we operate and to our business."

According to programme organisers, financial literacy remains one of the most critical tools for enabling women entrepreneurs to overcome economic challenges and improve the performance of their businesses.

In addition to business management skills, the Women Arise programme has created networking opportunities that enable participants to share experiences, build partnerships, and access information on financing opportunities and government support programmes.

Beneficiaries say the training has had a positive impact on both their businesses and personal financial management.

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"I now understand how to budget, save and plan for my business," said Najjuma Florence, a kiosk owner in Kansanga. "My income has grown, and I feel more secure about the future of my family."

Another participant, Namuyomba Hellen Sandra, who owns Vintage Cleanings and Home Acre Services, said the programme has strengthened collaboration among women entrepreneurs.

"The training helped me build strong relationships with other women. We share ideas, support each other and grow together. That has made my business stronger," she said.

The Women Arise initiative forms part of CCBU's broader efforts to promote economic inclusion and empower vulnerable groups through skills development and entrepreneurship support.

According to the company, its community empowerment programmes have benefited thousands of people this year. In 2025 alone, CCBU has supported 1,634 women, 1,716 young people, and 100 persons with disabilities through various economic empowerment initiatives.

Through its partnership with the KiBO Foundation, the company says it hopes to continue supporting women entrepreneurs with the skills, confidence, and networks needed to build stronger businesses and contribute to local economic development.

Stakeholders believe such initiatives can play a critical role in strengthening Uganda's informal sector by improving financial literacy, expanding opportunities for entrepreneurship, and creating more resilient local economies.