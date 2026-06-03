Kenya: Statement On Ebola Response Efforts and Cooperation With Kenya

press release

Nairobi — We are aware of the court action filed in Kenya and are actively working with the Kenyan government to resolve any objections and communicate our shared objectives to the Kenyan people. The United States and Kenya share a historic health partnership that over decades has benefitted both Americans and Kenyans. Our joint response to the current Ebola outbreak is a natural extension of our longstanding cooperation.

As the health security situation evolves, we are working in tandem with Kenya and international partners to enhance protocols for detection and spread of this deadly disease. The bio-isolation facility in Laikipia is part of a holistic response to prevent spread of the disease and lessen health risks for the region as a whole; it does not pose risk to nearby communities. Beyond Laikipia, we are working with Kenya to enhance border detection, provide accurate testing, and bolster the response in high-risk counties. Expanding regional capacity to isolate and test asymptomatic individuals, including Americans working on the response effort, will enhance Kenya's readiness and preserve Kenya's existing clinical resources to assist Kenyan citizens.

The United States is proud to be the largest financial contributor to the Ebola response effort. The Department of State's direct assistance commitment to combat the outbreak has exceeded $162 million and is growing, enabling implementing organizations to expand the ongoing response in Africa. U.S. funding is providing critical activities to stop the outbreak at its source and prevent Ebola from reaching Kenya or the United States. The Department has also provided $350 million through OCHA pooled funds to the DRC, Uganda, and South Sudan for broader humanitarian efforts in the affected region, as part of our $1.8 billion in additional funding to OCHA announced on May 14.

###

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

NOTE TO EDITORS:

For media contact enquiries, please contact:

U.S. Embassy Kenya

Email: hagengruberj@state.gov

Phone: +254 702 658 912