Somalia: Concerns Over Media Freedom and Press Suppression in Somalia

3 June 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)
press release

Mogadishu, Somalia — The platforms of Shabelle TV and radio are once again under what looks like coordinated and selected pressure activities from state-sponsored minders in Somalia.

News articles about opposition activities, which are critical of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, whose mandate of four years has ended recently, are instantly removed on our Facebook page after state surrogates using fake companies for a claim of copyright violations manipulate Facebook's community and copyright guidelines.

For more clarity, news articles about the government and narratives in favor of it are untouched and continue to remain be published on our Facebook page.

It is the second time that these state surrogates or minders have launched systematic and clandestine activities against Shabelle Media Network and other online media organizations based both inside and outside Somalia.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

These state-sponsored minders are now using, ironically, this time a fake company named "La Liga" which is indeed the official name of the Spanish football league

We deplore and condemn such low-key but oppressive activities to silence the Somali media. Shabelle Media Network has been the backbone of press freedom in Somalia for a long time and strives to create an environment where freedom of speech can be exercised by everyone, political parties, and state representatives.

We hereby call on the government to refrain from such activities and curb those minders behaving in their capacity. We also call on the international community and media advocates to raise this issue with the top leaders of the Somali government and to exert pressure on them to allow the media to function as it should, so that good governance and state-building aspirations can evolve more steadily in Somalia.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.