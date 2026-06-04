South Africa: Garden Route Braces for More Flooding As Second Major Storm Hits in a Month

A powerful storm system is sweeping across the Garden Route, bringing dangerous flooding, evacuations and road closures to multiple communities while striking a region still deep in recovery from a devastating storm just weeks ago.

The Garden Route is preparing for a second major storm in less than a month, with evacuations already under way on Wednesday and authorities warning that up to 200mm of rain could fall on ground still saturated from the devastating 6 May floods.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued an Orange Level 8 warning, the second-highest impact category on its scale, for the southern parts of the Western and Eastern Cape, with the Garden Route District of the Western Cape expected to be most severely affected.

The system is forecast to bring widespread heavy rainfall, strong winds, very cold conditions, and rough seas from Wednesday into Thursday, with fast-flowing streams and rivers posing a danger to life, and major transport routes at risk of flooding and poor visibility.

According to Saws, as cited by Western Cape Minister of Local Government Anton Bredell, the municipalities of Bitou, Knysna and George can expect accumulated rainfall of up to 200mm over the two days.

The storm arrives in the worst possible conditions.

"Such significant rainfall on already saturated ground increases the risk of flooding in low-lying areas, informal settlements, roads and river catchments," said Bredell on Tuesday, 2 June. "Given the recent...