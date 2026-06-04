South Africa: 'Violence Is Not Activism' - Natjoints Talks Tough On Anti-Foreigner Mobs After Xenophobic Unrest

3 June 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Victoria O'regan

SA's top law enforcement structure has issued the strongest rebuke yet by authorities to those inciting xenophobic violence across South Africa. Critics say that without arrests and a shift in the government's narrative, little will change.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) has drawn a hard line against anti-foreigner mobs, warning that no individual or movement has the right to enforce immigration laws outside the framework of South Africa's Constitution.

This comes after three people, including two Mozambicans and a South African, were killed in Mossel Bay, Western Cape, at the weekend, when xenophobic violence erupted against foreign nationals in the area. The violence led to the torching of dozens of homes and the displacement of hundreds of families.

WESTERN CAPE MAYHEM Murder and violence in Mossel Bay as anti-foreigner-inspired attacks spread June 3, 2026 The Mozambican government on Wednesday announced that it planned to repatriate 1,000 Mozambican citizens in response to the violence. Mozambique is the latest country to announce repatriations as anti-immigrant marches gather pace and politicians continue to utter xenophobic and Afrophobic rhetoric as a way to attract votes ahead of the 2026 polls.

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The recurring reports of violence, racism and xenophobia against migrants in South Africa come on the back of a surge in anti-immigrant protests led or inspired by the anti-foreigner movement March and March, led by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma.

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