South Africa: 'We Spoke Daily' - Accused Denies 80 Calls Were Linked to Phala Phala Plot

3 June 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Nonkululeko Njilo

Alleged mastermind of the Phala Phala theft Imanuela David denied that more than 80 calls and messages with his co-accused were linked to the planning of the burglary, as the defence faced questions over a million-rand invoice used to challenge claims that his life changed 'dramatically' after the break-in.

Three months before the burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in Limpopo, there were more than 80 calls and message exchanges between the three accused, the Modimolle Magistrates' Court heard on Wednesday, 3 June 2026.

The State argues that the second accused, Floriana Joseph, who was employed as a cleaner at the farm, had seen the money, estimated to be $580,000 (about R8-million), stashed in a couch and alerted her brother, Ndilinasho Joseph, the third accused in the case.

Ndilinasho Joseph allegedly then informed the first accused, Imanuela David, who the State describes as the mastermind behind the burglary.

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The trial over the theft began in September 2025 after long delays following the 2020 break-in. The State has completed calling its witnesses and the defence is now presenting its side of the story.

This comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa faces an impeachment committee in Parliament over the Phala Phala matter.

According to the State, the calls and messages were used to plan how the break-in would be carried out.

During cross-examination by advocate Relleng Masipa, who represents the Joseph siblings, David was questioned extensively about the calls and messages exchanged between the accused.

Questions on calls

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