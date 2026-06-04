Rwanda: Wildlife Damage Claims Halve As Govt Studies Primate Compensation

Wildlife damage claims around Akagera National Park have dropped by more than half following the rollout of anti-wildlife barriers, even as the government studies whether losses caused by monkeys and baboons should be included in Rwanda's compensation scheme.

Data from the Special Guarantee Fund (SGF) show that between July 2025 and April 2026, residents in Eastern Province filed 1,249 wildlife damage claims. Of these, 1,097 were compensated, totaling Rwf194.6 million.

Kirehe District recorded the highest number of claims at 867, while Kayonza registered 261. Despite fewer cases, Kayonza received the highest payout at Rwf92.1 million, compared to Rwf67.7 million in Kirehe, reflecting the scale of damage in some incidents, officials said.

Only nine claims were rejected, while 266 remain under review.

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Barriers driving down losses

The SGF, working with the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and local authorities, introduced trench-like barriers along park buffer zones to prevent wild animals from entering nearby farmland.

Officials say the intervention has significantly reduced crop destruction.

In Kirehe, claims dropped from 2,268 cases worth Rwf238 million in 2024/25 to 867 cases worth Rwf67 million after more than 30 kilometres of protective trenches were constructed.

Farmers still hit by primates

Despite the overall decline, farmers continue to report losses caused by monkeys and baboons, animals that are not currently covered under the compensation framework.

Residents in border communities say the damage remains severe and difficult to control.

"We continue to suffer losses caused by monkeys, baboons and even hyenas," said Joel Mugaragu, a resident of Gatsibo District.

"We are not allowed to use dogs to chase them away, which leaves us helpless."

Farmers have also called for pasture grass to be included in the compensation scheme, saying livestock feed investments are frequently destroyed by wildlife such as hippos.

"We are encouraged to practice modern livestock farming, but hippos destroy our improved pasture," said Vicent Lukwago of Buhabwa Cell. "It is expensive to establish yet not covered."

Study on primate damage underway

Authorities say a study is underway to determine whether damage caused by monkeys and baboons should be incorporated into the compensation system.

Florence Nibakure, acting Director General of the SGF, said the study will assess the scale of destruction and whether extending coverage is feasible.

She noted that the current system covers 14 wildlife species but growing complaints about primates have prompted a review.

"These animals can move long distances within a single day, unlike other species that cause more localized damage," she said.

Rates reviewed, system reforms ongoing

Nibakure said compensation rates are reviewed every three months and have recently increased by about 4 percent compared to last year.

She also cited challenges in valuing livestock losses due to the absence of standardized reference prices from the Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB).

"Sometimes beneficiaries are not satisfied with livestock valuations. We have requested RAB to establish reference prices for different categories of animals to ensure consistency," she said.

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Faster claims processing

Authorities are also streamlining compensation processes through closer coordination between SGF and Umurenge SACCOs.

Residents are required to report wildlife damage within seven days, while claim files must reach SGF within two months for assessment and payment.

New communication tools, including WhatsApp groups linking SGF officials and SACCO staff, have been introduced to speed up reporting and improve coordination.

Rwanda's wildlife compensation scheme currently covers losses caused by buffaloes, chimpanzees, spotted hyenas, hippopotamuses, mountain gorillas, crocodiles, baboons, bush pigs, warthogs, leopards, lions, pythons, and elephants.