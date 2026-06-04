Rwanda: Over 4.4 Million Enrolled As Digital ID Rollout Expands Across Eastern Province

More than 4.4 million Rwandans have so far registered for the country's Single Digital ID, as the nationwide enrolment exercise continues across the Eastern Province, the Director General of the National Identification Agency (NIDA) said on June 3.

The ongoing registration campaign, which aims to onboard citizens onto Rwanda's next-generation digital identity system, has completed in Bugesera, Ngoma and Kirehe districts, with registration teams currently operating in Kayonza, Rwamagana and Gatsibo, after Kigali District.

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Speaking to The New Times, NIDA Director General Josephine Mukesha said the exercise has attracted a strong turnout as the government pushes to ensure citizens are registered before the system is fully rolled out.

"So far we have registered more than 4.4 million citizens at the national level," she said.

The enrolment exercise is part of Rwanda's broader efforts to modernise identity management and strengthen access to digital public services through a secure and interoperable identity platform.

"After concluding registration in Gatsibo, enrolment teams will move to Nyagatare, which will be the final district covered in the Eastern Province before the exercise expands to the Northern and Western provinces," said Mukesha.

She also said that NIDA intends to maintain registration opportunities even after the large-scale campaign concludes.

"After the mass enrolment exercise, we plan to equip all sectors with biometric collection kits. This will allow people who may have missed the registration drive to enrol later, while also enabling citizens to update or refresh their biometric data when necessary," she said.

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Mukesha encouraged residents to take advantage of the ongoing mass registration exercise whenever teams are deployed in their areas, noting that it remains the fastest and most convenient way to be onboarded onto the new system.

As the enrolment campaign expands, NIDA has also been addressing concerns and misconceptions circulating in some communities regarding the digital ID initiative.

Among these are claims from some religious groups linking digital identification systems to biblical prophecies, including references to the number 666.

Mukesha said the agency has been engaging local leaders and religious representatives to explain the purpose and functioning of the new identity system.

"We meet all community representatives in a district, including religious ones, and collaborate with local government to provide clarifications relative to the Single Digital ID," she said.

According to Mukesha, the digital ID should be viewed as an evolution of existing identity systems rather than a fundamentally different concept.

"Because it's an identity as we have had. The only difference is the technology used and the empowerment of the citizen with what personal data will be shared and also revoked when they want," she explained.

The government plans to phase out the current national identity card by June 2027, after which citizens will be required to use the new digital identity system. Officials have previously indicated that banks, healthcare facilities, telecom operators and government institutions will increasingly rely on digital authentication, making the digital ID a key requirement for accessing a wide range of services.

Unlike the current identification system, which primarily serves citizens aged 16 and above, the new Digital ID will be issued from birth, providing every citizen with a unique digital identity throughout their lifetime.

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The system is built around a Single Digital Identification Number (SDIN), a unique identifier assigned to each individual, as well as secure authentication tools that allow users to verify their identity both online and offline.

According to NIDA, the new framework is also designed to strengthen personal data protection by giving citizens greater control over how their information is used. Users will be able to provide or withdraw consent for data sharing and monitor access to their personal information through a digital wallet linked to their identity profile.

Officials say the Digital ID will simplify identity verification processes for service providers, reduce paperwork and physical visits, and support the delivery of services through digital channels.