Angola: Head of State Swears in New Deputy Governor of Zaire

3 June 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — President João Lourenço on Wednesday in Luanda sworn in Adelino Domingos Kai as Vice-Governor of Zaire Province for Technical Services and Infrastructure.

At the time, President João Lourenço instructed the new government official to support local governance and contribute to the province's development.

During the ceremony, held at the Presidential Palace, the Head of State recommended that Adelino Domingos Kai should work closely with the provincial governor so that they can address the challenges related to improving infrastructure and the living conditions of the population.

João Lourenço expressed confidence in the new vice-governor's performance and wished him success in his new role.

"I can only wish him much success in the performance of the duties he will undertake from today onwards", stated the President of the Republic.

Adelino Domingos Kai was recently appointed by presidential decree, replacing Ângela Maria Botelho de Carvalho Diogo. AFL/ART/MRA/DOJ

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