Kenya: Loreto Girls Limuru Closed Indefinitely Following Student Unrest

Nairobi — Loreto Girls' High School Limuru has been closed indefinitely following a student unrest incident reported on Tuesday, June 3.

In a notice issued to parents and guardians, the school management directed all parents to pick up their daughters immediately following the disturbance.

"Due to some pressure, the management has resolved to release the girls," part of the communication stated.

The administration did not immediately disclose the nature of the unrest or the extent of damage caused during the incident.

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The closure comes amid growing concern over cases of student unrest being reported in schools across the country in recent weeks.

Parents and guardians were urged to cooperate with the school administration to ensure the safe departure of all students.

On Tuesday, the growing wave of student unrest across Kenya has triggered a series of school closures, with Lenana School and Barding Secondary School in Alego Usonga among institutions affected as authorities move to contain rising tensions in learning facilities.

The disruptions come amid heightened concern over discipline breakdowns and safety in schools following an arson incident at the Utumishi school where 16 students died.

The prosecution has also applied for 30 days' detention of nine Utumishi School students linked to last week's deadly dormitory fire that claimed 16 lives.

The defence was expected to respond to the application, with the court set to deliver its ruling Wednesday at 2pm.