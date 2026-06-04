South Africa: Kruger Killings - 'Relief' for Family As 2 Mozambicans Arrested, Extradition Process Kicks in

The arrests in connection with the murder of tourists Dina Marais and Ernst Marais in Kruger National Park has brought a measure of relief to their grieving family as they prepare to lay the couple to rest on Thursday.

The breakthrough arrests in the investigation into the murder of Mossel Bay couple Dina (73) and Ernst Marais (71) in Kruger National Park followed extensive cross-border cooperation between Mozambique's Serviço Nacional de Investigação Criminal (Sernic), the Wildlife Justice Commission (WJC) and Kruger National Park Ranger Services.

The Wildlife Justice Commission is described as an "international, non-governmental organisation dedicated to disrupting and dismantling the transnational criminal networks that traffic wildlife, timber, and fish". WJC was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands.

The Serviço Nacional de Investigação Criminal --which translates to the National Criminal Investigation Service--is Mozambique's elite, specialised public police service dedicated to criminal investigation.

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The couple's bodies were discovered in the Levubu River on 22 May, sparking a high-priority investigation and renewed concerns about security in the park's remote northern region.

Read more SANParks beefs up security after Mossel Bay couple killed in Kruger Park May 25, 2026 Following reports that circulated widely on social media, Aucamp confirmed that two suspects, aged 32 and 33, had been arrested in Mozambique in connection with the killings.

"We said that these criminals would be apprehended, and that is exactly what has happened," Aucamp said. "I...