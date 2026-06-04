East Africa: Tanzania Calls for Stronger Regional Unity to Contain Ebola Outbreak in East Africa

Dodoma — TANZANIA has urged East African countries to strengthen regional cooperation and emergency preparedness in response to the ongoing ebola outbreak in parts of East and Central Africa, warning that infectious diseases continue to pose a cross-border threat that requires collective action.

The call was made on in Dodoma by the Deputy Minister for Health, Dr Florence Samizi, who represented the Minister for Health, Mohamed Mchengerwa, during the Eighth Emergency Sectoral Meeting of EAC Ministers of Health, held virtually.

Dr Samizi said Tanzania stands in solidarity with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda, which are currently managing Ebola outbreaks, and commended the rapid response measures being taken by the two countries to contain the spread of the disease.

She emphasized that Ebola and other infectious diseases do not respect national borders, making regional coordination within the East African Community (EAC) essential for effective prevention and control.

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"Strengthening regional coordination, timely sharing of information, and investing in preparedness and emergency response systems is critical in protecting our people," Dr Samizi said.

She further noted that Tanzania supports efforts to strengthen real-time disease surveillance systems, particularly in communities and border areas, to ensure early detection and quick response to potential outbreaks before they escalate.

According to Dr Samizi, early warning systems and strong cross-border surveillance remain key tools in preventing the spread of infectious diseases across the region.

Tanzania also proposed joint regional emergency preparedness drills, including regular risk assessments in border areas, to improve readiness among member states in responding to future outbreaks.

In addition, the country called for the establishment of a regional stockpile of essential medical supplies and emergency response equipment.

The initiative, Tanzania said, should be implemented in collaboration with partners such as Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure rapid access to critical supplies during health emergencies.

Dr Samizi also stressed the importance of effective risk communication and community engagement, saying that accurate information is a powerful tool in controlling the spread of Ebola.

"Communities that are well-informed form the first line of defense against the spread of disease," she said, adding that clear communication helps reduce fear, stigma, and misinformation during outbreaks.

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She reaffirmed Tanzania's commitment to ensuring that future outbreaks find the region better prepared, more coordinated, and more resilient.

The meeting was held under the framework of the East African Community, which continues to play a key role in strengthening regional health cooperation and safeguarding public health across member states.