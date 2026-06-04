Tanzania, IMF Affirm Their Strong Ties in Supporting Economic Stability

3 June 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have reaffirmed their strong cooperation in supporting economic stability and development programmes as the new IMF Resident Representative, Ms Jana Bricco, prepares to assume office in August 2026.

The discussions were held at the Ministry of Finance sub-office in Dar es Salaam, where Finance Minister Ambassador Khamis Mussa Omar met Ms Bricco, who was accompanied by outgoing IMF Resident Representative Mr Sebastian Acevedo.

According to information from the Ministry for Finance on Wednesday, June 2, 2026 the courtesy call was part of her introductory engagements following her appointment in March 2026.

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During the meeting, both sides reviewed ongoing collaboration between Tanzania and the IMF, particularly in financing strategic development projects and supporting economic reform programmes aimed at strengthening fiscal stability and growth.

Additionally, Minister Omar seized the opportunity to appreciate the outgoing Mr Acevedo for his contribution in strengthening relations between Tanzania and the IMF during his tenure, noting that his efforts helped enhance cooperation and economic engagement between the two sides.

According to figures discussed during the meeting, IMF support to Tanzania had reached 3.27bn SDR , equivalent to approximately 4.64bn US dollars as of March 31, 2026.

"The funds have been channelled into various development programmes through the national budget to support key economic priorities," part of the ministry's statement read.

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