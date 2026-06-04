Ethiopia, Finland Seek to Deepen Economic Cooperation, Bilateral Engagement

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and Finland have expressed their keenness to bolster their economic cooperation.

The high-level political consultation, hosted by Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, brought together senior officials from both countries to exchange views on bilateral issues, explore new areas of cooperation, and enhance multilateral engagement.

Speaking at the meeting, Director General for Europe and America Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Meles Alem, welcomed the Finnish delegation and described the consultation as a clear demonstration of the two countries' longstanding commitment to advancing bilateral ties.

The ambassador noted that the meeting marked the resumption of formal political consultations after a 16-year hiatus, with the previous round having taken place in 2009.

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"This is a timely and highly valuable opportunity to renew our engagement, review our progress, and chart our ambitious path forward in partnership," Ambassador Meles said.

Highlighting the historical foundations of the relationship, Meles recalled that contacts between the two countries date back to the 1950s with the arrival of Finnish missionaries in Ethiopia. Formal diplomatic relations were established in July 1959, while technical and economic cooperation agreements signed in 1968 and 1989 further strengthened bilateral ties.

Ambassador Meles welcomed Finland's growing emphasis on private sector investment and business partnerships, stating that the approach aligns well with Ethiopia's ongoing macroeconomic reform agenda.

"With its large and dynamic economy, expanding domestic market, and strategically advantageous location, Ethiopia stands out as an attractive investment destination and a gateway to the wider African continent," he said.

The ambassador also underscored the successful cooperation between the two countries in areas such as land management, education, and climate action.

Addressing environmental issues, he highlighted Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative, a flagship program led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed aimed at enhancing environmental sustainability and building resilience against climate change.

Meles further expressed Ethiopia's appreciation for Finland's support in efforts to lift previous European Union restrictions and welcomed the country's cooperation in international forums. He also noted Ethiopia's selection to host the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP32) in 2027.

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For her part, the head of the Finnish delegation, Outi Holopainen, expressed satisfaction at returning to Addis Ababa and commended the significant transformation and urban development the city has undergone since her previous posting ended in 2013.

Holopainen stressed the importance of sustained dialogue at a time when global conflicts, challenges to international law, and pressures on the multilateral system are increasing.

"Global challenges continue to require global solutions and strengthened international cooperation," she said.

She also expressed Finland's interest in holding political consultations more regularly in the future and emphasized the growing role of African countries and Global South partners in shaping the future of multilateral cooperation, a vision strongly advocated by Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

According to participants, the consultations reflected a shared commitment to advancing bilateral relations into a new phase centered on trade, investment, and economic engagement, while continuing cooperation in education, peace mediation, and people-to-people exchanges.

"After almost 67 years of diplomatic relations, Finland remains firmly committed to deepening cooperation with Ethiopia, which plays a vital role in promoting peace and regional stability," Holopainen said.