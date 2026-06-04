South Africa: No Grievance Can Justify Xenophobic Attacks, Warns Top Cop

Violence is not activism, says Deputy National Police Commissioner

No grievance or frustration can justify xenophobic attacks, said Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili, the Deputy National Police Commissioner, on Wednesday.

At a media briefing in George following anti-immigrant action in the Western Cape, she said: "We will not tolerate any attempt to destabilise communities, threaten national stability, disrupt economic activity or challenge the authority of the democratic State."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"There is no grievance, concern, frustration or cause that can justify murder, assault, intimidation, arson, looting, xenophobic attacks or any other form of criminal conduct," said Mosikili.

"Violence is not activism. Intimidation is not community protection. Criminal conduct remains criminal conduct," she said.

The briefing follows anti-immigrant protests in Mossel Bay, Kleinmond and Gansbaai over the weekend. Hundreds of people fled their homes. Police said two Mozambicans had been killed.

Mosikili said law enforcement officers had been deployed in identified hotspots and strategic areas across the country.

"South Africa welcomes all persons who are lawfully within its borders and who respect the country's legal framework. However, those who violate immigration laws or engage in criminal activity will face the consequences prescribed by law."

"South Africans have every right to raise concerns regarding crime, illegal immigration and service delivery challenges. The government recognises these concerns and continues to address them through lawful and coordinated interventions," she said.

According to SAPS, since 1 January 2026, law enforcement operations across the country have resulted in the arrest of 34,798 illegal immigrants.

At the same briefing, Acting Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane said people had a right to march and raise their concerns but should do so peacefully.

"They should do so lawfully and with respect for the rights of others. Law enforcement agencies are ready and plans are in place to make sure there is no lawlessness in the country," she said.