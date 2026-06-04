Botswana: DPP Orders Open Inquest Into Retshepile's Death

Gaborone — The death of Retshepile "Tshepi" Tshedu is set to come under public judicial scrutiny after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) directed that an open inquest be held.

The move to hold an inquest marks a significant phase in a case that has attracted widespread public attention and calls for accountability.

Addressing the nation through public media platforms on Tuesday, the Minister for State President, Defence and Security, Mr Moeti Mohwasa confirmed that investigations into matter were complete and the case docket with all the evidence had been submitted to the DPP for an independent assessment.

"Following what was described as an exhaustive and meticulous legal evaluation, the DPP has now determined that the matter should proceed to an open inquest," Mr Mohwasa said.

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He explained that the decision would take immediate effect through the formal registration of the case with the Magistrate's Court.

According to Mr Mohwasa, the inquest would provide an opportunity for an independent magistrate to examine all evidence presented and determine whether a prima facie case existed against any individual.

He added that the magistrate would also assess whether criminal charges should be recommended based on the evidence brought before the court.

In a move aimed at promoting transparency and strengthening public confidence in the justice system, Mr Mohwasa said the proceedings would be open to the public.

He noted that the inquest would serve as an official legal forum where members of the public and other individuals with relevant information or material evidence may submit such information for judicial consideration.

He further indicated that regular administrative updates would be provided as the matter transitions from the investigative phase into the judicial process.

At the same time, Mr Mohwasa urged members of the public, civil society organisations and the media to exercise restraint and respect the sensitivity of the case, particularly because it involved a minor child.

He cautioned against public speculation, trial by media and unauthorised disclosure of information that could compromise witnesses, affect the integrity of evidence or violate legal protections afforded to minors.

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"Our government's commitment to safeguarding children, ensuring accountability and upholding the rule of law remains steadfast," he said.

Mr Mohwasa expressed confidence in the judicial process, describing it as deliberate, disciplined and guided by the principles of fairness and justice.

He also acknowledged the grief experienced by Retshepile's family and called for national unity and patience as the courts undertake their work.

"Let us maintain calm, respect the constitutional mandates of our institutions, and allow this judicial process to deliver the truth and accountability that our people seek," he said.

The date for the commencement of the inquest is expected to be announced following the completion of the court registration process.

BOPA