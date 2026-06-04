Botswana: Athletes Doping Case August 10

Gaborone — High Court Judge Justice Itumeleng Segopolo has confirmed that the legal battle involving four provisionally banned Botswana track athletes will be heard on August 10, following an emergency hearing called to address public confusion.

The case was originally scheduled for June 1 but failed to proceed because it was omitted from the official court roll.

The scheduling glitch triggered a wave of viral social media videos condemning the local justice system, forcing the court to call an impromptu session to set the record straight.

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Addressing the backlash, Justice Segopolo stated that a missing entry on the roll does not equate to judicial incompetence.

He noted that an individual, who is not part of the quarted in the matter was captured on video making allegations of corruption and improper involvement, claims that are now circulating publicly.

"What the court requires now is clarity, proper discovery, and orderly proceedings so that the matter can proceed efficiently and fairly," he said.

The heart of the current dispute revolves around pre-trial discovery, the judge cautioned both legal teams for the confusion, pointing out that multiple large files have been generated without coordination.

He ordered both sides to cooperate and compile a definitive schedule detailing exactly which documents are being requested and which have already been produced.

"I understand the subject matter concerns discovery and the production of documents that the applicants seek to rely upon, this matter has become somewhat confusing because there are disputes about the discovery and production of documents ," he said.

According to the athletes' attorney, Dr Tshepang Makwati, the August date was selected because the court enters its winter vacation in July, meaning no trial dates were available next month.

The athletes Refilwe Murangi, Zibani Ngozi, Karabo Mothibi, and Lydia Jele have taken legal action against the Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) and the Botswana Athletics Association (BAA).

The sprinters are contesting both the authenticity and the administrative handling of their positive anti-doping test results.

Meanwhile, the respondent Pako Moakofi told the court that they intend to demonstrate the High Court lacks jurisdiction over the matter, arguing that the anti-doping dispute should instead be settled through sports arbitration mechanisms.

However ,Justice Segopolo said the issue will be thrashed when the paperwork is in order.

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