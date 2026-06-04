Botswana: Boko Praises Belgium Ties

Gaborone — President Advocate Duma Boko has hailed the long-standing relations between Botswana and Belgium, describing the partnership as instrumental in the growth of Botswana's diamond industry and broader development efforts.

Speaking during a farewell courtesy call by outgoing Belgian Ambassador Paul Jansen, in Gaborone on Thursday, President Boko acknowledged the ambassador's contributions and dedication during his four-year tenure.

He commended him for strengthening bilateral relations and fostering mutual understanding between the two countries.

President Boko said Botswana and Belgium had enjoyed strong diplomatic relations since 1975, with cooperation particularly evident in the diamond sector through the Antwerp diamond industry.

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He noted that the partnership had helped Botswana achieve significant milestones in the diamond industry and applauded Belgium's support in promoting local value addition, including diamond cutting, polishing and traceability.

"The relationship has been seamless and has brought positive cooperation in agriculture and the diplomatic space," said President Boko.

He further expressed gratitude for opportunities provided to Batswana students and professionals training in Belgium, saying such exchanges continued to strengthen ties between the two nations.

President Boko also praised the twinning arrangement between Francistown and the Belgian city of Genk, noting that the partnership continued to grow and benefit both cities.

"We want the relationship to keep on growing," he said.

On the growing impact of synthetic diamonds on the global market, President Boko said the industry must strengthen marketing and promotion efforts to protect natural diamonds.

He compared the situation to France's protection of champagne branding, saying natural diamonds should receive similar recognition.

"Just as the French say if it does not come from France it is not Champagne, if diamonds are not natural, they should not simply be called diamonds, synthetic diamonds should find their own name," he said.

President Boko also highlighted Belgium's vast potential for further collaboration across various sectors and said Botswana counted on Belgium's continued support in promoting the natural diamond industry globally.

He thanked Ambassador Jansen for his remarkable work in linking the two countries and expressed hope that his successor would continue building on the strong foundation already established.

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The President wished Ambassador Jansen well as he prepared to hand over responsibilities, emphasising the importance of continuity in diplomatic missions.

For his part, Ambassador Jansen expressed gratitude for the hospitality extended to him during his stay in Botswana, describing the country as beautiful and highlighting attractions such as Chobe and the Okavango Delta.

He said Belgium had contributed significantly to Botswana's development through Antwerp and the diamond sector.

Cooperation between the two countries remain strong and mutually beneficial, Ambassador Jansen said.

BOPA