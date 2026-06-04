South Africa Reveal Jersey Numbers for 2026 World Cup

South Africa have revealed their numbers for the World Cup with only six of the 26-man squad able to keep the same number they use at club level.

Only number 1 to 26 are available for use at the World Cup and, as is standard practice in league and other tournaments around the world these days, cannot be changed afterwards.

Should there be any replacement, he will take the number for the player he is filling in for.

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Only the Mamelodi Sundowns trio of Khulumani Ndamane (3), Tebeho Mokoena (4) and Aubrey Modiba (6) will wear their 'lucky' jersey numbers from club level, along with Thabang Matuludi of Polokwane City (2), Evidence Makgopa of Orlando Pirates (17) and Burnley's Lyle Foster in the iconic No. 9

These are the Bafana Bafana numbers for this month's tournament, where South Africa take on Mexico in the opening game next Thursday before meeting the Czech Republic and South Korea in their other Group A games.

South Africa's jersey number at the 2026 World Cup:

1-Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)

2-Thabang Matuludi (Polokwane City)

3-Khulumani Ndamane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

4-Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns)

5-Thalente Mbatha (Orlando Pirates)

6-Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns)

7-Oswin Appollis (Orlando Pirates)

8-Tshepang Moremi (Orlando Pirates)

9-Lyle Foster (Burnley, England),

10-Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)

11-Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

12-Thapelo Maseko (AEL Limassol, Cyprus)

13-Sphephelo Sithole (Tondela, Portugal)

14-Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire, USA)

15-Iqraam Rayners (Mamelodi Sundowns)

16-Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates)

17-Evidence Makgopa (Orlando Pirates)

18-Samukele Kabini (Molde FK, Norway)

19-Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates)

20-Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns)

21-Ime Okon (Hannover 96, Germany)

22-Ricardo Goss (Siwelele)

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23-Jayden Adams (Mamelodi Sundowns)

24-Olwethu Makhanya (Philadelphia Union, USA)

25-Kamogelo Sebelebele (Orlando Pirates)

26-Bradley Cross (Kaizer Chiefs)