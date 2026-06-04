Namibia: Desert Air Crash Victims to Be Repatriated

The police have confirmed the formal identification of the four victims of a Desert Air crash earlier this month, allowing their bodies to be repatriated to Germany as investigations continue.

National police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi yesterday confirmed that the formal identification of the victims is complete.

"The bodies are being released to funeral undertakers for repatriation to Germany," she said.

However, she did not say when.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The victims had previously been identified as three German tourists, Silke Lohmiller, Richard Lohmiller and their son Henry.

Pilot Martin Funck also died in the crash.

Shikwambi said that the recovery of the aircraft and victims was exceptionally difficult. The aircraft investigation unit and the police searched the area on 11 May - the day after the crash on Sunday, 10 May - and discovered the aircraft.

Police special reserve forces arrived on 13 May and searched until 15 May, when a helicopter joined the search.

"They faced challenges due to the crash site's location near the peak of a mountain in a steep gorge characterised by high elevation and treacherous terrain," Shikwambi said.

Access by foot was difficult and the bodies had to be airlifted with a helicopter.

"The three male bodies were initially recovered from the crash site. Further searches were done using ropes and drones, and a helicopter aimed to recover the female passenger.

"After the remains were transported to Windhoek, formal DNA testing was conducted to confirm the identities of the victims.

"The German authorities provided the DNA profiles of the deceased family members, and the son of the pilot submitted a sample in person," Shikwambi said.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is still ongoing.

Ten days after the crash, the Directorate of Aircraft Accident/Incident Investigation announced that international representatives would join the investigation team.

"The directorate has established formal coordination with the German Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, as well as the state of aircraft manufacture. Both authorities have appointed accredited representatives to the investigation," acting director Hafeni Mweshixwa has said.

The aircraft went missing en route from Windhoek to Sossusvlei.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Desert Air chief executive Willem de Wet announced the following day that the aircraft had been found and that there were no survivors.