Namibians May Face New Us Visa Process

Namibians may soon need to travel to South Africa to apply for a visa to the United States (US).

The US state department will be cutting down the number of consulates and embassies on the African continent, including the one in Namibia, that are allowed to issue visas, according to a report by the Associated Press (AP) on Monday.

The Ministry of International Relations and Trade has confirmed to The Namibian that it is aware of the report.

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"The ministry is aware of reports regarding changes to the US' consular operations in a number of African countries, including Namibia," executive director Ndiitah Nghipondoka-Robiati says.

"We have consulted with the US embassy and are awaiting official communication on the matter through diplomatic channels."

AP received a list of 20 hubs that will still be able to process visas - the closest to Namibia are the two South African consulates in Cape Town and Johannesburg, and the consulate in Luanda, Angola.

According to the report, American diplomatic staff were told of the changes last Friday.

Meanwhile, the US embassy in Namibia says it has nothing to announce at this time.

"The department of state is constantly evaluating its overseas operations in order to advance America's priorities as efficiently and effectively as possible. No embassy or consulate closures have been announced, and operations continue as normal," embassy spokesperson Ryan Bradeen says.

AP reported that the embassies without regular consular services will still be able to issue diplomatic visas. The embassy press office did not comment on this aspect of the report either.

"In cases of updates to the visa application or interview process, we share details on our website and directly inform any affected applicants," Bradeen says.

Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) shadow minister of international relations Rodney Cloete questions what this decision means for future relations between Namibia and the US.

"Namibia is a sovereign republic that has hosted a US embassy in Windhoek for 36 years. Stripping consular services from that mission is not a technical reshuffle. Is the US downgrading certain bilateral relationships?"

He adds that it will hurt Namibians who wish to apply to study in the US if the directive means students need to travel internationally to apply for their visas.

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"I want to know from the minister of international relations and cooperation what representations have been made by Washington, whether the ministry was consulted before the announcement, and what Cabinet's position is. Silence is not a foreign policy," Cloete says.

This decision comes after Namibia was included in a list of countries required to pay a N$240 000 bond to get a business or tourist visa to the US. The bond requirement came into force on 1 January and does not apply to student or work visas.

African countries that will continue to have visa services include the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Cameroon, Ghana and Nigeria.