South Africa: Rand Water Completes First Phase of Maintenance

Rand Water has successfully completed the first phase of its large-scale planned maintenance programme, with major pumping stations, including Mapleton and Eikenhof resuming operations at full capacity on Tuesday, 2 June 2026.

The City of Ekurhuleni confirmed that both the primary maintenance work and associated opportunity projects undertaken between 29 May and 2 June had been completed as scheduled.

"Rand Water is supplying at full capacity. The systems under the municipalities are in the recovery phase," the city said in a social media update.

The maintenance programme forms part of Rand Water's broader infrastructure improvement initiative affecting the Palmiet and Zuikerbosch systems. The works, scheduled between 29 May and 17 July 2026, are aimed at strengthening the reliability and long-term sustainability of water supply infrastructure across several provinces.

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According to Rand Water, the maintenance focuses on critical electrical and pumping infrastructure upgrades designed to improve operational flexibility and system resilience.

The utility previously warned that temporary pump shutdowns during the maintenance period could result in water supply disruptions affecting municipalities, industries and direct customers.

Major maintenance activities include Eskom-related electrical work at the Zuikerbosch and Palmiet systems, the installation and upgrading of motors at Zuikerbosch Raw Water Engine Room 4, replacement of critical valves and thrust bearings at the Palmiet, Vereeniging and Foresthill systems, as well as M11 pipeline cross-connections within the Mapleton system.

The maintenance programme affects parts of Gauteng, the North West, Free State and Mpumalanga provinces.

Municipalities impacted by the project include the metropolitan municipalities of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, as well as Mogale City, West Rand, Merafong, Rustenburg, Madibeng, Lesedi, Victor Khanye, Govan Mbeki, Thembisile Hani, Midvaal, Emfuleni, Metsimaholo, Ngwathe and the Royal Bafokeng Administration.

Several industries, mining operations and direct customers, including Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), may also experience supply disruptions during maintenance activities.

Tshwane reports steady recovery

Meanwhile, the City of Tshwane has reported continued improvement in its water distribution network following the completion of the first phase of Rand Water's maintenance programme.

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"Most of the city's reservoirs, towers and supply systems have remained stable throughout the recovery period, with water supply being maintained across most affected areas," City of Tshwane said in a statement.

According to Rand Water, the Palmiet System is currently operating at approximately 89% capacity as the network continues to stabilise.

Despite not yet reaching full operational capacity, the city said steadily improving reservoir storage levels indicate that the city's water network is gradually returning to normal.

"All affected systems are showing signs of improvement and recovery efforts continue to yield positive results across the network," the city said.

The second phase of the planned maintenance programme is scheduled to commence on 17 July 2026, as part of Rand Water ongoing efforts to modernise critical water infrastructure and enhance long-term supply security.