Rwanda: Genocide Survivors, Activists Welcome New Memorial Unveiled in Paris

Genocide survivors and representatives of survivor organizations, and activists have welcomed the inauguration of a new memorial in Paris dedicated to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, describing it as a powerful symbol of recognition, remembrance, and justice.

Alphonsine Mukarugema Manzi, president of AVEGA Agahozo, expressed appreciation for the establishment of the monument in the French capital, noting its significance in a country that has faced criticism over its role in the lead-up and during the Genocide.

"We are very happy about this monument being established in the capital city of a country that played a role in the Genocide against the Tutsi," Mukarugema said. "This shows progress and acknowledgement. It is a strong sign of recognition of what happened."

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She added that the memorial also represents hope for justice, emphasizing that there should be no space for impunity. She noted that its inauguration during the 100 days of commemoration of the genocide carries deep symbolic meaning and reflects improving relations between Rwanda and France.

The memorial called "L'Archive" was unveiled on Tuesday, June 2, by President Paul Kagame and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. The first permanent memorial for the Genocide against the Tutsi in France is built in the Quai d'Orsay district of Paris along the Seine River.

The president of Ibuka France, Marcel Kabanda, said the memorial marks an important milestone in preserving the memory of the victims and educating future generations about the consequences of hatred, division, and genocide. He stressed the importance of France having a permanent national monument dedicated to the victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi.

Alain Gauthier, president of the Collectif des Parties Civiles pour le Rwanda (CPCR), also described the memorial as a significant historical development.

"The creation of a memorial in Paris in memory of the victims of the genocide perpetrated against the Tutsi is a very important event," Gauthier said.

"From now on, Parisians and tourists will encounter a monument that is both imposing and understated. Its presence in the French capital underscores the new ties between our two countries."

He added that the speeches by Presidents Kagame and Macron at the inauguration reflected a shared commitment to truth and reconciliation, noting that both countries appear determined to build peace in the Great Lakes region while preserving the memory of the past.

Jessica Mwiza, Adjunct Professor of Sociology at the City University of New York, and former Vice-President of Ibuka France, pointed out that this memorial and the place of reflection it represents conveys a mark of respect for the memory of Genocide victims and for the grief of their families and survivors.

"[It's] a grief and deep wounds that are not the result of a random catastrophe, but of a political project of death, knowingly supported and financed by former colonial and neo-colonial powers," Mwiza said.

"This monument will forever stand as a searing reminder of the structural impossibility of silence and impunity, and of the choice that political leaders still possess to break from their predecessors and from the obligations tied to the 'national narrative,' thereby amplifying and magnifying our shared humanity."

Mwiza added that France is the second country with the several memorial sites dedicated to the Genocide against the Tutsi, which testifies to how deeply the two countries are entangled in the tragic history and "former nefarious alliances."

Thus, she said, any act of memorialization, however powerful, must be accompanied by political measures against the current manifestations of anti-Tutsi ideology, as scholarship demonstrates that this ideology possesses within it the capacity for perpetual reconfigurations, following new superior state interests.

Daddy de Maximo Mwicira Mitali, a survivor, described the inauguration moment as powerful, saying it brought to him a deep sense of gratitude and dignity.

He expressed appreciation to President Kagame, crediting him and the RPA Inkotanyi, who stopped the Genocide and saved lives when the international community failed to act.

He said continued leadership has helped preserve historical truth and support survivors in rebuilding their lives.

He also thanked President Macron for what he described as a courageous acknowledgment of France's historical responsibility, saying that confronting the past is an important step toward healing and justice.

He further appreciated the City of Paris for hosting the memorial, saying it ensures the memory of the victims is preserved internationally and serves as a lasting reminder against indifference.

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He concluded by honoring Genocide survivors and Ibuka France, describing their resilience as a continuing force of strength in preserving memory and rebuilding lives.

Clemence Nyinawumuntu, another survivor, said memorials dedicated to the victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi hold profound significance for survivors.

"For me, memorials are places of remembrance and connection. They help keep alive the memory of family members we lost during the genocide," said Nyinawumuntu, who lost a large part of her family.

Nyinawumuntu noted that the newly inaugurated memorial in Paris serves as a powerful acknowledgment of the genocide and will help educate people who may not have anopportunity to visit Rwanda.

"This memorial will help people learn about our history and better understand the truth, beyond the misinformation and denial that still exist," she said.

She added that the memorial also reflects the commitment of the French government to strengthening relations with Rwanda while recognizing the importance of confronting and learning from the past.