Africa: U.S. Pledges Direct Support to Nigeria, Resets Africa Policy

The Trump administration has outlined a renewed Africa strategy centered on national sovereignty, commercial partnerships, and targeted support for Nigeria, as Washington moves to reshape its engagement on the continent.

Senior US officials say the new approach prioritises measurable outcomes and strategic interests over what they described as "moral lectures" in foreign policy.

Speaking at the Africa Day Forum in Washington, the US Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureau of African Affairs, Nick Setter Checker, said the administration is committed to building "mutually beneficial partnerships" with African countries.

He said the first step in the policy shift is restoring trust through direct and honest engagement with African governments, rather than imposing external political expectations.

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A key aspect of the new framework, he said, is renewed US attention to security challenges in Nigeria and other parts of Africa, stressing that Washington is responding to ongoing violence and instability affecting vulnerable communities.

He added that the US would act consistently in addressing security threats, while avoiding what he described as selective or symbolic interventions.

The policy direction, he said, is guided by three core principles, including a focus on national interest, pragmatic diplomacy, and rejection of what he called "arrogant paternalism" in foreign relations.

On foreign assistance, the official reiterated that US aid would be strictly tied to clear objectives and outcomes, saying past security assistance programmes lacked measurable benchmarks.

He noted that future support would focus on preventing threats to US national security while encouraging African countries to take greater responsibility for their own internal security challenges.

The administration is also shifting toward trade and investment-driven diplomacy, with increased focus on critical minerals, infrastructure development, and commercial opportunities for US businesses across Africa.

According to him, US embassies and Washington-based teams have supported more than 60 deals worth over $25 billion since January 2025.

He also announced a new Strategic Infrastructure and Investment Working Group with the African Union aimed at improving trade corridors and supporting industrial development.

Checker said the new policy rejects outdated development models that treat African countries primarily as aid recipients rather than investment partners.

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He added that the approach reflects what he called a "flexible realism" in US foreign policy, anchored on clear interests and defined limits.

The forum marked Checker's final public engagement before leaving the Bureau of African Affairs.