Zimbabwe Wins Non-Permanent Seat On United Nations Security Council

ZIMBABWE has won a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) at an election held in New York.

It polled 182 out of 191 votes after an extensive campaign by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

"Zimbabwe has just won a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, receiving 182 votes out of 191," said the Foreign Affairs Ministry on X.

Zimbabwe joins the UNSC's five permanent members; China, France, Russia, United Kingdom and the United States of America.

Mnangagwa expects to use the seat as a tool to court the West which still sees his regime as undemocratic and closer to a parish state due to uninhibited corruption, well documented human rights abuses and poor governance.

The Security Council has primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security. Under the Charter of the United Nations, all Member States are obligated to comply with Council decisions.

The Security Council takes the lead in determining the existence of a threat to the peace or act of aggression. It calls upon the parties to a dispute to settle it by peaceful means and recommends methods of adjustment or terms of settlement. In some cases, the Security Council can resort to imposing sanctions or even authorize the use of force to maintain or restore international peace and security.