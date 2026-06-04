Somalia: Mogadishu Authorities Approve Opposition Protest, Designate Three Venues

Mogadishu, Somalia — Authorities in Somalia's capital have approved an opposition-led demonstration planned for June 4, while assigning three designated venues for the gathering and urging participants to maintain peace.

In a statement read to the media on Wednesday, Banadir regional administration spokesman Salah Hassan Omar said that Mogadishu Mayor and Banadir Governor Hassan Mohamed Hussein Muungaab had authorized the protest in accordance with constitutional guarantees of freedom of expression and assembly.

The administration said the decision was intended to safeguard citizens' rights to express their political views while ensuring public security, business activity and the smooth functioning of the capital.

According to the statement, protesters will be permitted to gather at three locations: the Engineer Yarisow Stadium (formerly Koonis Stadium) in Abdiaziz district, Mogadishu Stadium in Wardhigley district, and Jaamacadaha grounds in Hodan district.

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Officials said the designated sites were selected to facilitate security arrangements and prevent potential disturbances that could disrupt the city.

The Banadir administration also called on demonstrators to refrain from violence, avoid blocking major roads and respect both public and private property.

The statement stressed that weapons and any other items deemed a threat to public security and stability would not be allowed at the protest.

The approval comes amid heightened political activity in Mogadishu and preparations for the opposition rally, as political stakeholders remain divided over issues related to elections and the country's political direction.