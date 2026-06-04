Namibia: Govt Suspends 15 000 Unverified Pensions

3 June 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The government has temporarily suspended the grants of 15 825 old-age pension beneficiaries whose names could not be verified on the National Population Registry System.

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare and the Ministry of Finance announced this in a joint statement issued on Wednesday.

The statement says the suspended beneficiaries represent a portion of the 209 226 pensioners currently receiving an old-age grant in Namibia.

The ministries say the verification process forms part of their efforts to maintain the accuracy of the social grants beneficiary list and is in line with verification measures used in social protection schemes.

Affected beneficiaries are encouraged to visit the nearest regional gender ministry office or constituency office as soon as possible. They must take along their national identification document and birth certificate for their grant to be reinstated in the next payment cycle.

Beneficiaries will also receive a back payment to cover the period during which their grant was suspended.

"The government wishes to assure all genuine beneficiaries that this measure is not intended to deprive any deserving person of their social protection," the statement reads.

The ministries say the verification exercise is a necessary step to protect the integrity of the social grant system and ensure public funds reach their intended recipients.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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