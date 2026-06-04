Namibia Urges Vigilance Amid SA Xenophobic Attacks

Namibia has urged its citizens in South Africa to remain vigilant and seek consular assistance if needed amid ongoing anti-migrant unrest and xenophobic attacks.

This follows reports of unrest in South Africa, with some citizens demanding that undocumented foreign nationals leave the country by 30 June.

There have been reports of vigilante groups checking the documentation of foreign nationals and forcing small businesses run by non-South Africans to close.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Ministry of International Relations and Trade executive director Ndiitah Nghipondoka-Robiati says the ministry has not received reports of Namibian nationals being affected by the unrest in South Africa.

However, Nghipondoka-Robiati says the ministry continues to monitor the situation and has advised citizens requiring assistance to contact the High Commission of the Republic of Namibia in Pretoria or the Consulate-General of the Republic of Namibia in Cape Town.

"Namibian citizens residing in, studying in, or travelling to South Africa are advised to remain vigilant, avoid areas where tensions may occur, and prioritise their personal safety at all times," she says.

Last month, hundreds of foreign nationals from countries including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and Somalia sought protection in the eastern port city of Durban, saying locals were going door-to-door telling them to leave by the end of the month.

The violence is linked to frustrations over unemployment, crime, overcrowded services and poor living conditions in South Africa, grievances that have now been redirected towards migrants.

Ghana has already sent back about 300 of its citizens who were deemed unsafe in South Africa, with most of them reportedly being documented. Nigeria has also announced that it will repatriate most of its citizens.

Several countries, including Kenya, Malawi, Lesotho and Zimbabwe, have urged their citizens in South Africa to exercise caution.

The South African police have confirmed that two Mozambicans died in violence in the southern coastal town of Mossel Bay, the first killings to be officially linked to a wave of anti-migrant protests sweeping the country.

The police say a South African teenager was also killed, with additional reports that dozens of shacks were torched, some with people inside of them.

The South African government says it condemns violence against foreign nationals and is working to strengthen social cohesion and migration management.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Groups such as Operation Dudula, which campaign against undocumented migration, have become increasingly influential in public debate.

Supporters argue that undocumented migration puts pressure on jobs, healthcare and housing. However, critics say such movements risk fuelling xenophobia and vigilantism.