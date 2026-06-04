Rwanda, France Sign Deal to Employ Diplomats' Dependants

3 June 2026
The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda and France have signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening cooperation on migration rules and allowing family members of diplomats and other official staff to take up employment while living in the host country.

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The agreements were signed on Wednesday, June 3 by Rwanda's Ambassador to France, François Nkulikiyimfura, and France's Ambassador to Rwanda, Aurelie Royet-Gounin.

Officials said the agreements are expected to strengthen the existing bilateral framework between the two countries.

This comes after President Paul Kagame said France is an important partner for Rwanda in investment, technology, climate, and other shared priorities.

ALSO READ: Kagame, Macron unveil memorial for Genocide against the Tutsi

"Rwanda looks forward to working with France to deepen our collaboration and expand the possibilities between our two countries."

He said this during a dinner at the Élysée Palace hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, following the inauguration of the first permanent memorial in France dedicated to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Rwanda and France have cooperation in various areas, including investment, technology, climate, and TVET education.

Read the original article on New Times.

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