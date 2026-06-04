South Africa: Electoral Commission Confirms Special Votes for Local Polls - South African News Briefs - June 4, 2026

IEC Confirms Special Votes for Local Polls

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has said that special votes will be available to eligible voters during the upcoming local government elections, reports EWN. South Africans are expected to head to the polls in five months for the local government elections. According to the IEC, special votes allow approved voters to cast their ballots one or two days before election day. Western Cape provincial electoral officer Michael Hendrickse explained that special votes are mainly intended for people who are disabled, infirm, or heavily pregnant and unable to travel to voting stations, with officials visiting them at home if they apply within the required period. However, Hendrickse said that not everyone qualifies for special votes. He said that people admitted to hospitals outside their voting districts will unfortunately not be able to vote.

Bail Hearing Continues for 8 Limpopo Insurance Killing Suspects

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Eight suspects accused of involvement in insurance-related killings are expected to return to the Polokwane Magistrate's Court for the continuation of their bail application, reports SABC News. The group is allegedly linked to a syndicate led by former police sergeant Rachel Kutumela, accused of insuring unsuspecting victims before killing them to claim insurance payouts. The state is opposing bail. Investigating officer Captain Keshi Mabunda is expected to continue on the stand opposing bail. He claimed that some suspects interfered with witnesses. The suspects, who are mostly family members and relatives, have been in custody since their arrest in February.

Ramaphosa to Host Kenyan President Ruto to Boost Trade and Ties

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to host Kenyan President William Ruto at the Union Buildings in Pretoria during an official state visit, reports EWN. The State visit is expected to strengthen bilateral relations between South Africa and Kenya, two of Africa's largest economies. The discussions are set to focus on trade, economic cooperation, and regional and international matters of mutual interest. The government says at least 60 South African companies currently operate in Kenya. The government said that the two countries have also signed 28 agreements and memoranda of understanding aimed at strengthening trade and economic cooperation. A business forum will also take place after bilateral talks to encourage greater investment and improve trade between two of Africa's largest economies.

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