Kenya Bets On Data and Space Technology to Drive Growth, Attract Investors

NAIROBI,Kenya,June 4-Kenya is seeking to strengthen its appeal to investors and technology innovators by championing greater investment in data systems, artificial intelligence and space technology, as Nairobi hosts Africa's first-ever Global Data Festival alongside the third Kenya Space Expo and Conference.

The four-day event has attracted more than 1,000 delegates from over 60 countries, bringing together policymakers, researchers, technology firms, statisticians and development partners to explore how data and space-based technologies can drive economic growth, improve public services and accelerate sustainable development.

The conference comes at a time when governments across Africa are increasingly relying on data-driven policymaking to improve resource allocation, attract investment and enhance service delivery, while also leveraging satellite technologies to address challenges in agriculture, climate resilience and disaster management.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) Director General Macdonald Obudho said quality data remains central to inclusive economic development and effective policymaking.

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"Statistics are more than just numbers. They are a mirror of society. A good mirror does not flatter; it shows who we are, what we have achieved and, most importantly, who we are leaving behind," said Obudho.

He noted that Kenya has increasingly relied on disaggregated data to identify social and economic inequalities, informing policies such as the Kenya National Care Policy 2024 and programmes targeting vulnerable populations.

The KNBS is also modernising statistical systems through artificial intelligence, citizen-generated data and digital technologies to improve decision-making.

The event marks a significant convergence between the global data ecosystem and the space science sector, with leaders highlighting the growing economic value of satellite-derived information.

Kenya Space Agency Director General Brigadier Hillary Kipkosgey said investments in Earth observation infrastructure are helping transform raw satellite data into actionable intelligence for key sectors of the economy.

"Satellites generate enormous amounts of information that help us understand what is happening on Earth. Through investments in Earth observation infrastructure and partnerships, Kenya is translating satellite data into insights that support food security, disaster risk reduction, environmental management and sustainable development," he said.

The agency says it is expanding access to Earth observation data through investments in ground infrastructure and strategic partnerships, including collaboration with the Italian Space Agency, a move expected to support research, innovation and evidence-based public sector planning.

Special Envoy on Technology Philip Thigo said stronger collaboration between governments, businesses and development institutions is essential to unlock the economic value of data while safeguarding privacy and security.

"This gathering brings together two critical communities the data community and the space science community to discuss how data interoperability, policy frameworks and innovation can deliver sustainable development outcomes," said Thigo.

"The private sector generates vast amounts of valuable information. The challenge is creating mechanisms that allow data sharing as a public good while protecting privacy and ensuring the data benefits citizens, businesses and governments alike," he added.

Industry stakeholders say robust national data systems are becoming increasingly important in attracting foreign direct investment, with investors relying on credible information to assess market opportunities, risks and growth potential.

According to the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data (GPSDD), every dollar invested in data systems generates an average return of $32 through improved planning, investment decisions and service delivery, underscoring the economic case for sustained funding in the sector.

"Every data point represents a person, and every pixel represents a place, a community and a life," said GPSDD Chief Executive Officer Jenna Slotin.

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She added that reliable national data systems play a critical role in strengthening investor confidence by providing trusted information needed for economic planning and risk assessment.

The conference also highlighted how county governments are increasingly adopting geospatial technologies to improve governance and infrastructure planning.

Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo said Geographic Information Systems (GIS), satellite imagery and demographic data are helping counties make more informed decisions in healthcare, land management and urban development.

The Global Data Festival, first held in Bristol, United Kingdom, in 2018 and later in Punta del Este, Uruguay, in 2023, is being hosted on African soil for the first time, in what organizers say reinforces Kenya's growing stature as a regional centre for digital innovation, data governance and emerging technologies.