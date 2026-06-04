Nigeria: 'Release Schoolchildren for Humanity's Sake' - Peter Obi Begs Bandits

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has appealed to the abductors of schoolchildren recently kidnapped by gunmen to release them immediately, describing their condition as heartbreaking and a stark reminder of the country's worsening security challenges.

Obi made the appeal in a statement posted on his verified social media account on Wednesday after images of the abducted children surfaced online.

Expressing concern over the condition of the victims, Obi said he was disturbed by what he described as evidence of physical abuse inflicted on the children.

"I am deeply shocked and heartbroken by the condition in which these abducted school children are, as seen from their flagellated bodies. It is a painful reminder of the depth of insecurity in our land," he said.

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The former Anambra State governor linked the incident to broader governance challenges, arguing that failures in leadership and society often produce consequences that affect future generations.

"I have always made it clear that the society we abuse today will take its revenge on our children tomorrow," Obi stated.

According to him, the plight of the abducted children underscores the long-term impact of poor governance and neglect.

"This is a classic example of how the abuse of governance and society today can produce devastating consequences long after the abusers are gone," he said.

Obi also drew parallels between insecurity and the growing debt burden facing the country, warning that decisions taken by today's leaders could create future hardships for younger generations.

"It is on the same line that I argue that the loans our leaders take today will hurt our children in the future, as many of them will mature for repayment and consequences long after we are gone," he added.

Addressing the abductors directly, Obi urged them to reconsider their actions and show compassion toward the children.

"Remember that these are innocent children--sons and daughters of people who have placed their hopes, dreams, and entire future in them," he said.

"In every one of them, you will find reflections of your own children, your own family, and your own humanity."

The former presidential candidate insisted that no grievance or hardship could justify harming innocent children.

"No grievance, no hardship, no justification can ever outweigh the sanctity of a child's life and innocence," Obi said.

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He concluded with a direct appeal for the victims' freedom.

"I therefore appeal to your sense of mercy: release these children immediately. Let them go. Return them safely to society to reunite with their families."