Zambia/Zimbabwe: Mighty Warriors Leave for Zambia Confident Ahead of Four Nations Tournament

ZIMBABWE senior women's national football team, the Mighty Warriors, are set to depart for Zambia on Thursday morning ahead of the Four Nations Tournament scheduled to begin this weekend.

The regional tournament will run from June 6 to 8 and features Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Kenya and hosts Zambia.

The Mighty Warriors will open their campaign against Lesotho at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Saturday, with the winner progressing to the final to face either Zambia or Kenya.

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After four days of preparations, head coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda expressed satisfaction with the team's readiness and believes the tournament will provide a valuable assessment of her squad ahead of future assignments.

"It's really important for us to play these games because they will give us a clearer picture of which players we can carry forward to upcoming competitions, such as the Olympic qualifiers.

"It's good that we will be competing against some of the powerhouses of women's football, Zambia and Kenya, so it is really going to test the players and give us a reflection of where we are," she said.

Zimbabwe is expected to arrive in Zambia on Thursday afternoon before conducting a light training session upon arrival. The team is scheduled to hold two more training sessions on Friday as preparations intensify for the opening match against Lesotho.

The squad will also be boosted by the availability of striker Ethel Chinyerere, who is based in Zambia where she plays for Green Buffaloes in the Zambian Women's Elite League. Chinyerere is expected to join the team upon arrival.

Meanwhile, Lesotho's senior women's national team, popularly known as the Beautiful Flowers, arrived in Zambia on Wednesday ahead of Saturday's clash with Zimbabwe.

Although Lesotho is the lowest-ranked side at the tournament, the team has shown notable improvement in recent years and is expected to provide a stern test for the Mighty Warriors.

The tournament forms part of Zimbabwe's preparations for upcoming international competitions as Sibanda continues to build a competitive squad.