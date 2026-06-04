Zimbabwe: Ziyambi 'Confirms' Claims That Zanu-PF's Mashonaland West Flooded Parliament With Over 45,000 Written Submissions

JUSTICE Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has confirmed claims that Zanu PF's Mashonaland West was used to flood Parliament with over 45,000 written submissions in support of the Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3, as was reported by NewZimbabwe.com in April.

At the time, messages leaked by disgruntled members of the province to this publication revealed that provincial chairperson Mary Mliswa ordered members of her coordination committee (PCC), district coordination committees (DCC), Members of Parliament under her jurisdiction, traditional leaders and councillors to provide the submissions.

The article was never disputed.

Speaking at a recently held DCC meeting in Mashonaland West, Ziyambi saluted members of the party for the feat and revealed that it had provided the highest number of written submissions to Parliament.

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They are likely to sway Parliament in favour of constitutional amendments that seek to keep President Emmerson Mnangagwa in power beyond his two terms up to 2030. The constitutional changes will also allow MPs to sit for two more years.

"In terms of consultations, Mashonaland West, you made us proud. You provided the highest number of written submissions that were received and your public hearings were very good," said Ziyambi to loud applause.

"The mobilisation we did within our party structures was very excellent and we want to thank you, you made us proud. We felt like we were Mash-Best."

Ziyambi tabled CAB3 in the House of Assembly on Tuesday, setting in motion Parliamentary debates that are likely to grab national attention. Debate on the Bill was fast-tracked.

The issue of 45,000 written submissions from the province was also spoken about by disgruntled, retired military generals and former senior civil servants who are campaigning against the amendment.

Speaking on their behalf at a press conference in Harare on Tuesday, retired Air Mashal Henry Muchena claimed to have evidence that villagers were forced to appendage signatures on the written submissions.

"We state without equivocation that the said process was choreographed, imposed upon the people, and its outcomes do not in any manner reflect the genuine will of the people of Zimbabwe," said Muchena.

"It has since come to light that the people were compelled to append their signatures to thousands of fraudulent letters of support for CAB3, while selective media coverage systematically excluded the overwhelming majority of opposing voices."

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An already subdued opposition has failed to campaign against the Bill, while Muchena further claimed over US$31 million had been set aside to 'buy votes' from MPs so as to get it passed.