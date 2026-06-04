Zimbabwe: Activists Madzibaba Veshanduko, Jim Kunaka Acquitted After Eight Months in Detention

Opposition activists Godfrey "Madzibaba Veshanduko" Karembera, Jestere Malcom Masarira and former Zanu PF political commissar Jim Kunaka have been acquitted of charges of incitement to commit public violence after spending months in detention.

Harare Magistrate Lisa Mutendereki on Wednesday discharged the trio at the close of the State case, ruling that prosecutors had failed to establish a case requiring them to be put on their defence.

The three were represented by lawyer Paida Saurombe of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

ZLHR said the acquittal marked the end of what it described as a prolonged persecution of Karembera.

"We have ended the persecution of Godfrey Karembera popularly known as Madzibaba Ve Shanduko, who had been in prison detention for eight months, by having him set free by a Magistrate after standing trial on charges of incitement to commit public violence," the organisation said.

ZLHR added that Karembera, Kunaka and Masarira had all been acquitted after standing trial over allegations that they had incited people to participate in anti-government protests scheduled for October 2025.

The trio had been accused of mobilising citizens to join demonstrations allegedly planned for 17 October 2025 at Robert Gabriel Mugabe Square and Africa Unity Square in Harare.

According to prosecutors, Karembera and several other activists linked to late war veteran Blessed Geza's call for a "one million-man march" allegedly printed and distributed thousands of flyers carrying messages such as "Stop the looting, Zimbabwe is not for sale" and "7 Billion reasons to march."

The State alleged that police intercepted a vehicle in Glen View 3 and recovered about 7,200 flyers intended for distribution. Investigators also claimed Karembera later recorded and circulated a video encouraging citizens to attend the demonstrations.

However, after hearing the State's evidence, Magistrate Mutendereki found that the prosecution had failed to make a case against the accused persons and acquitted them.

The ruling brings to an end a legal battle that saw Karembera spend eight months in detention while contesting the charges.

The case had earlier generated controversy after Harare provincial magistrate Ruth Moyo recused herself from hearing Karembera's bail application on changed circumstances following allegations of bias raised by the defence.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Zimbabwe Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Saurombe had argued that his client could not receive a fair hearing before Moyo, prompting the magistrate to withdraw from the matter.

Throughout the proceedings, Karembera maintained that he was being targeted because of his political activism and challenged both his arrest and placement on remand.