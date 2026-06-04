Malawi: Unima Ranking Sparks Concern Over Malawi's Global Academic Competitiveness

The inclusion of the University of Malawi (Unima) in the prestigious 2026 Centre for World University Rankings (CWUR) Global 2000 Rankings has been hailed as a national achievement. However, beneath the celebrations lies a troubling reality: Malawi's flagship university is steadily slipping down the global rankings.

Unima remains the only Malawian university among the world's top 2,000 institutions, but the latest figures show a continued decline in its international standing.

Unima's Four-Year Slide

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Year Global Ranking

2023 1,389

2024 1,394

2025 1,499

2026 1,568

The figures show that Unima has fallen 179 places in four years, raising concerns about the pace at which Malawi's higher education sector is competing globally.

Out of 21,291 universities assessed worldwide, Unima ranked 1,568th this year, placing it among the top 7.4 percent of universities globally. While this remains an achievement, experts say the downward trend cannot be ignored.

Pride Mixed With Concern

Unima Vice-Chancellor Samson Sajidu welcomed the ranking, saying it boosts confidence among students, employers and other stakeholders regarding the quality of education offered by the institution.

He said the university will continue investing in multidisciplinary research, curriculum reviews and emerging technologies to remain internationally competitive.

However, education analysts say the rankings reveal deeper structural challenges facing Malawi's universities.

Why The Rankings Matter

Education expert Limbani Nsapato says global rankings are a key indicator of educational quality, institutional credibility and research strength.

He argues that local universities must significantly increase investment in research, infrastructure and academic talent if they are to improve their global standing.

Meanwhile, Benedicto Kondowe says Malawi still has considerable ground to cover before its higher education system can compete with leading universities across the world.

According to Kondowe, major obstacles include:

Low investment in research

Inadequate research infrastructure

Limited postgraduate and doctoral programmes

Weak international research collaborations

Low publication output in high-impact journals

Africa's Wide Gap

The rankings expose the growing gap between Malawi and Africa's leading universities.

South Africa's University of the Witwatersrand emerged as Africa's highest-ranked institution at position 200, while Unima sits at 1,568, a difference of 1,368 places.

Globally, Harvard University retained the number one position.

More Than A Ranking

CWUR rankings assess universities based on the quality of education, graduate employability, faculty excellence and research performance. Unlike some ranking systems, CWUR relies on independently sourced data rather than information submitted by universities.

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This year's rankings analysed 81 million data points from more than 21,000 universities worldwide.

The results suggest that while Unima remains Malawi's leading academic institution, the country's higher education sector continues to face significant challenges in research output, innovation and global visibility.

For many observers, the latest rankings should not only be seen as a reason for celebration but also as a warning that Malawi risks falling further behind unless substantial investments are made in research, infrastructure and postgraduate education.

The figures tell a story of both achievement and concern: Malawi still has a place among the world's top universities, but that place is becoming increasingly difficult to hold.