Nigeria: Food Crisis - Cost of Healthy Diet Rises Further - NBS Report

Despite the moderation in inflation rate reported by the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, the financial burden of feeding on Nigerian households may have intensified as the national average Cost of a Healthy Diet (CoHD) climbed to N1,541 per adult per in March 2026, about 4.4 per cent up from N1,477 in March 2025.

The Bureau had reported a steady downward trend in inflation rate up till February 2026 but the trend reversed marginally in March and April.

On a month-on-month basis, nutritious food prices rose by 1.89 percent from February 2026.

However, NBS noted that the upward movement in CoHD was driven by price hikes across almost all essential food groups.

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It stated: "The national average Cost of a Healthy Diet was N1,541 per adult per day in March 2026.

"On a month-on-month basis, the cost increased by 1.89 percent compared to February 2026 (N1,513).

"The increase was driven by the rise in prices across all food groups."

Data from the report revealed sharp geographical divides in food affordability.

Southern states bear the heaviest financial burden, while northern regions enjoy lower costs.

NBS said: "At the State level Ekiti, Imo and Abia States recorded the highest cost at N2,091, N2,052, and N1,970 respectively.

"Adamawa, Federal Capital Territory and Taraba State accounted for the lowest costs at N1,004, N1,113 and N1,149 respectively."

Zonally, the South-East emerged as the most expensive region at N1,899 per day, followed closely by the South-West at N1,801.

The North-East remained the most affordable zone at N1,233 daily.

The report further showed that meeting dietary guidelines for animal-source foods proved to be the most expensive component.

This category accounted for 39 percent of total daily costs while delivering just 13 percent of total calorie intake.

Fruits and vegetables also strained budgets due to their low calorie-to-price ratio.

Fruits consumed 16 percent of the daily budget for a mere 7 percent of calories.

Vegetables consumed 14 percent of the budget while providing only 5 percent of calories. Legumes, nuts, and seeds remained the most economical choice, representing just 7.0 percent of total costs.