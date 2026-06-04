Nigeria: Gender Inclusion Key to Nigeria's Economic Growth, Stakeholders Declare

Stakeholders in Nigeria's public and private sectors have underscored the importance of gender inclusion as a critical driver of economic growth, competitiveness, and sustainable development, as the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group), and Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) unveiled the Nigeria Gender Country Program (NGCP).

The initiative, introduced during a high-level virtual CEO Roundtable, is designed to advance gender equality and promote inclusive economic growth across Nigeria's private sector.

The event brought together chief executives and senior business leaders from NGX-listed companies, IFC client organisations, and LCCI member firms to align stakeholders around the programme's objectives ahead of its formal launch.

The Nigeria Gender Country Program is built around three strategic priorities: increasing women's representation in leadership positions, improving access to quality employment opportunities, and expanding women's access to productive assets such as finance, technology, and markets.

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Speaking at the event, the director-general of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, stressed that gender inclusion should be viewed as a business and economic imperative rather than merely a corporate social responsibility initiative.

According to him, narrowing gender gaps could unlock billions of dollars in economic value for Nigeria, while enhancing business performance and strengthening national competitiveness.

"Gender inclusion is fundamentally an economic growth imperative. Closing gender gaps can unlock billions of dollars in value for Nigeria while strengthening business performance and national competitiveness. We must therefore move beyond viewing inclusion as a corporate social responsibility initiative or compliance exercise, and instead recognise it as a strategic driver of productivity, innovation, and sustainable economic growth," Agama said.

The group managing director and chief executive officer of NGX Group, Temi Popoola, described the NGCP as a strategic platform that would deepen collaboration among the private sector, development institutions, and market stakeholders to scale women's economic participation.

He noted that expanding women's access to leadership roles, quality jobs, finance, technology, and markets would not only create broader opportunities but also strengthen the resilience and competitiveness of corporate Nigeria.

"The Nigeria Gender Country Program presents a significant opportunity to deepen impact and accelerate progress across corporate Nigeria. By expanding women's access to leadership opportunities, quality employment, finance, technology, and markets, we can unlock substantial economic value while building a more competitive, inclusive, and resilient private sector," Popoola stated.

Also speaking, IFC's Head of Office in Lagos, Christian Mulamula, highlighted the significant economic costs associated with gender inequality across Africa, noting that the continent loses an estimated $2.5 trillion due to persistent gender gaps.

He explained that the programme builds on the successes of the Nigeria2Equal initiative and focuses on practical, measurable actions that support women's leadership, improve access to better jobs, and create more opportunities for women-led businesses.

"Closing the gender gap is one of the most significant opportunities to strengthen competitiveness and productivity. Across Africa, gender inequality is estimated to cost up to $2.5 trillion. Through the Nigeria Gender Country Program, IFC is working with the private sector to expand women's leadership, improve access to better jobs, and increase opportunities for women-led businesses," Mulamula said.

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The director-general of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, emphasised that the programme's success would depend largely on leadership accountability and sustained commitment from business executives to integrate gender inclusion into organisational strategies and operations.

She urged corporate leaders to champion policies and practices that foster greater inclusion and equal opportunities within their organisations.

The partners are expected to formally launch the Nigeria Gender Country Program at a physical event scheduled for July 9, 2026, where stakeholders will advance discussions on implementation and collaborative actions to drive gender-inclusive growth across Nigeria's economy.