Nigeria: Reps Ask Military, Others to Rescue Abducted Ekiti Worshippers

House of Representatives has urged the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Armed Forces of Nigeria, Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies to intensify coordinated operations to rescue all the abducted victims of a church attack in Eda Oniyo, Ilejemeje local government area of Ekiti State.

This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by the member representing Ekiti North Federal Constituency II, Hon. Kolawole Davidson Akinlayo, at plenary on Wednesday.

In the motion motion, Akinlayo said that on April 28, 2026, in Eda Oniyo, Ilejemeje local government area of the state, suspected armed assailants invaded a church during an open-air crusade.

He said the attackers, in large numbers and armed with sophisticated weapons, opened fire on defenceless worshippers, killing a pastor and abducting several congregants, including elderly persons and children.

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The lawmaker said the assailants operated for several minutes unchallenged before retreating into nearby forests with their victims, deepening fear and anguish within the community.

Akinlayo expressed concern that the tragic incident highlighted persistent security vulnerabilities in rural communities and places of worship and the growing boldness of criminal elements.

He was worried that such attacks not only endanger life and property but violate citizens' constitutional right to freedom of worship and erode confidence in the nation's security architecture.

Akinlayo acknowledged the swift deployment of security operatives by the state government and relevant agencies, and ongoing efforts to rescue the victims and apprehend the perpetrators; worshippers and commiserate with the family of the slain pastor and all affected victims.

The House on adoption of the motion called on the federal government to strengthen security presence in Ekiti State and other vulnerable communities through enhanced intelligence, surveillance and rapid response mechanisms.

It mandated the House Committees on National Security and Intelligence, Police Affairs and Army to interface with relevant agencies to assess the circumstances of the attack and recommend measures to prevent recurrence.