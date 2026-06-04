Nigeria: Three Federal Lawmakers Dump APC for ADC, PRP

Three members of the House of Representatives on Wednesday defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to opposition political parties.

The lawmakers are Hon. Abubakar Baba Zango, representing Yola North/Yola South/Girei Federal Constituency of Adamawa State; Hon. Rabilu Bala, representing Jama'are/Itas-Gadau Federal Constituency of Bauchi State; and Hon. Abdullahi El-Rasheed, representing Dukku/Nafada Federal Constituency of Gombe State.

While Zango and El-Rasheed defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Bala joined the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), citing political considerations and consultations with their constituents following the outcome of the APC primaries.

The lawmakers' letters of defection were read by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, during plenary on Wednesday.

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In his letter, Zango said his decision followed developments within the APC in his constituency, which had made it difficult for him to continue pursuing his political aspirations within the party.

Bala said his defection to the PRP was informed by the need to continue his political journey on a platform he believes aligns with the interests of his constituents.

Following the announcement, Speaker Tajudeen acknowledged the lawmakers' decisions and wished them success in their new political parties.

The defections underscore growing tensions and political realignments within the APC following its primary elections as aggrieved aspirants and elected officials reassess their political future ahead of the next electoral cycle.