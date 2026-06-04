Liberia Exports to China Surge 30-Fold Under Zero-Tariff Policy

Liberia's exports to China have surged by more than 30-fold in the first three months of 2026, driven by Beijing's new zero-tariff policy and a sharp increase in iron ore shipments, in what Chinese Ambassador Yin Chengwu describes as a transformative opportunity for Liberia's mining and agricultural sectors.

The dramatic figures were disclosed by Ambassador Yin during a media briefing in Monrovia on May 28, as he outlined the early impact of China's decision to grant full zero-tariff treatment to all 53 African countries that maintain diplomatic relations with Beijing. The policy, which took effect on May 1, is being hailed by Chinese officials as a landmark step in China-Africa economic cooperation and a major opening for African exports.

According to Ambassador Yin, China has become "the world's first major economy to unilaterally grant tariff exemption to all African nations with diplomatic ties, as well as to all least developed countries that have diplomatic ties with it."

The initiative forms part of China's implementation of commitments made during the 2024 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and reflects Beijing's broader strategy of deepening economic engagement with African nations.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Supporting Africa's development is China's unwavering principle and consistent policy," Yin said, citing remarks made by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during recent discussions with Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, during her official visit to China.

"The zero-tariff treatment for all African countries having diplomatic relations with China, personally announced by President Xi Jinping, has been officially implemented, which fully demonstrates China's commitment to the principle of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith in its relations with Africa."

Although the Africa-wide tariff exemption officially began this year, Liberia was among the earliest beneficiaries. Ambassador Yin revealed that China began implementing zero tariffs on 100 percent of tariff lines for Liberian products in December 2024, positioning Liberia ahead of many other African countries in accessing the benefits of the policy.

During her visit to China from May 18 to 22, Foreign Minister Nyanti reportedly welcomed the initiative and pledged Liberia's commitment to maximizing its benefits.

"Minister Nyanti spoke highly of this policy and noted that Liberia will make most use of it and try to export more products to China," Yin said.

The impact is already visible in trade statistics.

According to Chinese customs data cited by the ambassador, Liberian exports to China reached approximately US$131 million in 2025, representing an increase of about 24 percent over the previous year. Natural rubber exports alone generated US$17.44 million, reflecting growth of more than 75 percent compared to 2024.

However, the most striking figures emerged during the first quarter of 2026.

Ambassador Yin disclosed that Liberian exports to China exceeded US$200 million between January and March, representing a year-on-year increase of more than 30 times.

The extraordinary growth was fueled primarily by a resurgence in mineral exports following the full resumption of operations by Chinese enterprises at Liberia's Bong Mine and Bomi Mine.

According to the ambassador, iron ore exports to China reached 1.86 million tons during the first quarter of 2026, representing an increase of more than 37 times compared to the same period last year. Rubber exports also expanded significantly, reaching 7,044 tons--approximately nine times higher than the previous year's level.

"Benefiting from the full resumption of production and operation by Chinese enterprises at the Bong Mine and Bomi Mine in Liberia, iron ore exports to China reached 1.86 million tons in the first quarter, a growth of over 37 times; rubber exports to China reached 7,044 tons, an increase of approximately nine times year-on-year," the ambassador stated.

Beyond the headline-grabbing gains in mining and rubber exports, China is also working with Liberia to broaden the range of products entering the Chinese market.

One of the most promising initiatives involves the cultivation of chili peppers for export.

According to Ambassador Yin, the Liberian Ministry of Agriculture is collaborating with Chinese enterprises to establish a chili pepper value chain targeting Chinese consumers. Farmers in five counties have already received seeds and commenced cultivation under the project.

"The Liberian Ministry of Agriculture is cooperating with Chinese enterprises to grow chili peppers for export to China. Farmers in five counties have already received chili seeds and begun planting," Yin disclosed.

He said the first shipment is expected either before the end of this year or in early 2027.

"It is said that 10 tons of dried chili peppers will be exported to China by the end of this year or early next year," he said.

The ambassador described the zero-tariff arrangement as a rare opportunity to strengthen bilateral economic ties while helping Liberia diversify its export base and increase foreign exchange earnings.

"The zero-tariff policy is a significant opportunity to advance China-Liberia relations, especially economic and trade cooperation," Yin said.

"We are ready to work with the Liberian side to make full and good use of this opportunity, contributing to the development of bilateral relations and the improvement of the well-being of the Liberian people."

He noted that both governments can collaborate to identify additional competitive and sustainable products for export, while aligning China's market-access policies with Liberia's national development priorities and industrialization goals.

"We may work together to focus on Liberia's advantageous products, strengthen the alignment of China's zero-tariff treatment with Liberia's development plans in relevant fields, and identify competitive, high-potential, and sustainable export products for Liberia's expanding exports to China," he said.

Ambassador Yin also encouraged Liberia to leverage major Chinese trade platforms, including the China International Import Expo, the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, and the Canton Fair, as avenues for attracting investment and expanding market opportunities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He further highlighted ongoing Chinese efforts to remove barriers that often limit African exports from reaching international markets.

According to him, China is addressing what he described as the "last mile" challenge by streamlining customs procedures, expanding the use of electronic documentation, promoting mutual recognition of standards, and creating additional green channels for agricultural products entering the Chinese market.

"By simplifying customs procedures, promoting electronic documentation and mutual recognition of standards, and expanding 'green channels' for agricultural product access, China is striving to facilitate greater opportunities for African countries, including Liberia, to expand export to China," he said.

Looking ahead, Ambassador Yin expressed confidence that Liberia's access to China's vast consumer market will continue to expand beyond iron ore, rubber, and chili peppers.

"Iron ore, rubber, and dried chili peppers are just the starting point," he said.

"We believe that with the joint efforts of both sides, more high-quality Liberian products will enter the vast Chinese market in the future, bringing even greater tangible benefits to our two peoples."

For Liberia, the figures suggest that China's tariff-free market access policy is already producing measurable economic results. The challenge now will be whether Liberian producers, exporters, and policymakers can capitalize on the opening to diversify exports, increase value addition, and transform a temporary trade surge into long-term economic growth.