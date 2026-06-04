Uganda: Ankole Residents Demand Jobs, Security and Trade Reforms Ahead of President's Address

Residents and business leaders across the Ankole sub-region are voicing urgent expectations ahead of the State of the Nation Address, demanding concrete solutions to pressing economic and security challenges affecting communities and businesses.

Unlike previous years, when many residents expressed skepticism about the impact of national policy pronouncements, expectations are notably higher following President Yoweri Museveni's recent swearing-in and the unveiling of a new Cabinet. With Members of Parliament and local leaders now settling into office, many in the region are hoping for policy interventions that directly address their concerns.

At the centre of the debate is the implementation of recent trade order enforcement measures aimed at reorganising urban business operations. While authorities say the directives are intended to improve order and planning, some traders argue that enforcement has disrupted livelihoods and affected supply chains.

Agatha Atuhaire, a resident of Mbarara City, said many informal traders have struggled to adjust to the new measures.

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"The enforcement was too harsh. People were just trying to earn a living, and now they have nowhere to go. We need the government to regulate, not destroy our livelihoods. I hope the President addresses this issue comprehensively," Atuhaire said.

Another resident, Senate Agaba, said many small businesses are facing difficult operating conditions and need practical support to survive.

"Our businesses are suffocating. You cannot chase people away from the streets without first providing a designated and functional market space. Many people are waiting to hear how the government plans to ensure that everyone genuinely participates in the money economy, not just in theory but in reality," Agaba said.

Alongside economic concerns, residents have also raised alarm over what they describe as increasing insecurity in parts of the sub-region, particularly cases of burglary, theft and youth-related crime.

Lawyer and political analyst Moses Nuwagaba, popularly known as "Entwiiga Ya Kashari," argued that unemployment remains one of the key drivers of crime among young people.

"There is a direct correlation between rising crime rates and the high levels of youth unemployment in Ankole. When young people have no income opportunities, desperation can set in," Nuwagaba said.

"You cannot invest in farming and expect a harvest when insecurity remains unchecked. The President should strengthen the capacity of the police force while also addressing the financial distress many citizens are experiencing," he added.

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Political analyst Sir Khoikhoi echoed similar concerns, saying security interventions alone cannot address the root causes of rising petty crime.

"The security apparatus can only do so much. If we do not solve the root cause, which is unemployment, we will continue fighting a losing battle against crime," he said.

He also called for greater attention to labour rights and income protection measures for workers.

"You find some companies paying extremely low wages because there is no minimum wage framework in place. These are issues that affect the quality of life for many Ugandans and deserve national attention," he noted.

Youth advocates in the region are now urging government to move beyond rhetoric and invest more heavily in vocational training, agricultural value chains, youth enterprise development and accessible financing opportunities.

The calls come at a time when Uganda continues to pursue its Parish Development Model, industrialisation agenda and job creation programmes aimed at expanding participation in the money economy and reducing poverty.

As the nation awaits the President's address, residents across Ankole say they are looking for clear policy commitments on job creation, security, trade regulation and economic empowerment--issues they believe are critical to improving livelihoods and sustaining regional development.