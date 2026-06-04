South Africa: Portfolio Committee On Employment and Labour Calls for Urgent Implementation of SONA Employment Commitments

The Portfolio Committee on Employment and Labour has welcomed the Department of Employment and Labour's analysis of the 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA) but has cautioned that employment commitments announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa must now be matched by clear implementation plans, measurable outcomes and adequate resources.

The committee expressed particular interest in the government's commitment to creating two million work opportunities by 2030, strengthening labour market interventions, recruiting 10 000 labour inspectors, expanding youth employment programmes and implementing the National Employment Policy (NEP) as a coordinated response to South Africa's unemployment crisis.

The department briefed the committee on the implications of SONA 2026 for the employment and labour sector and engaged extensively on the practical measures required to translate policy commitments into sustainable jobs and improved labour market outcomes.

Committee members raised concerns about the implementation pathway for the proposed recruitment of 10 000 labour inspectors announced by the President. Members sought clarity on the funding model, recruitment timelines and whether the department has the institutional capacity to absorb and deploy such a significant number of inspectors within the envisaged timeframe.

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The committee also stressed the importance of ensuring that employment initiatives extend beyond temporary work opportunities and create pathways to sustainable employment. Members emphasised that government programmes must be measured not only by the number of participants recruited but by their successful transition into permanent employment and meaningful economic participation.

During the discussions, the department informed the committee that the current UIF-funded 20 000 Inspector and Enforcement Services internship programme is intended to serve as a pipeline for future labour inspector appointments, subject to engagements with National Treasury regarding funding allocations. The department further indicated that the first phase of 10 000 recruits is already under way through the internship programme, with a second phase planned for the 2027/28 financial year.

The committee also welcomed progress made on the National Employment Policy, which seeks to place employment creation at the centre of government planning and decision-making. Members emphasised the need for stronger alignment between employment interventions, industrial policy, skills development programmes and investment initiatives to ensure that job creation efforts are coordinated across government.

Particular attention was also given to youth unemployment, which remains one of South Africa's most pressing socio-economic challenges. Committee members called on the department to strengthen communication and outreach programmes, especially in rural and disadvantaged communities, to ensure that unemployed young people are aware of available employment, training and support opportunities.

The committee further noted developments relating to the National Labour Migration Policy and the Employment Services Amendment Bill, which is expected to be processed by Parliament. Committee members underscored the need for balanced and evidence-based labour migration reforms that protect employment opportunities for South Africans while remaining consistent with constitutional obligations and international commitments.

Committee Chairperson Mr Boyce Maneli said the committee would continue to exercise robust oversight over the department's implementation of SONA commitments.

"South Africans are not interested in promises alone; they want to see real jobs, real opportunities and measurable progress. As a committee, our responsibility is to ensure that policy commitments are translated into practical outcomes that improve people's lives. We will be monitoring implementation closely to ensure that employment interventions deliver sustainable results," said Mr Maneli.

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The committee also agreed that, pending the formal referral of the Employment Services Amendment Bill to Parliament, it should convene a workshop on the National Labour Migration Policy and related legislative proposals to strengthen committee members' understanding of the policy framework and facilitate informed consideration of the Bill once it is formally introduced.

The committee reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening parliamentary oversight of employment creation initiatives and ensuring that government interventions contribute meaningfully to reducing unemployment, particularly among young people, women and vulnerable communities.