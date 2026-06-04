Somalia: Somaliland President Meets U.S. Diplomat Amid Strategic Interest

Hargeisa, June 4 (Horn Diplomat) — Justin Davis, Chargé d'Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Mogadishu, visited Somaliland on Wednesday and held talks with Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro, as Washington shows growing interest in expanding engagement with Somaliland following a recent U.S. State Department report highlighting the territory's strategic importance in the Horn of Africa.

Davis led a U.S. delegation during an official visit to the Presidential Palace in Hargeisa, where discussions focused on regional security, Red Sea maritime security, intelligence cooperation, investment opportunities, economic development and democratic governance, according to a statement from the Somaliland Presidency.

President Irro welcomed the delegation and thanked the United States for what he described as growing American interest in Somaliland and for legislative initiatives and policy discussions taking place in Washington concerning Somaliland.

The president said Somaliland remains a peaceful, democratic and stable partner that the United States can rely upon in a strategically important region.

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The visit comes days after the U.S. State Department submitted a report to Congress titled "Potential Areas for Improved United States Engagement with Somaliland," which identified opportunities for greater cooperation in security, trade and regional stability while emphasizing Somaliland's location near the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

The report highlighted Somaliland's strategic position along one of the world's most important maritime corridors and identified potential areas for expanded cooperation on maritime security, freedom of navigation, economic development and regional stability.

According to the Somaliland Presidency, Wednesday's talks covered cooperation in security and defense, maritime security, intelligence sharing, investment promotion, trade, infrastructure development, mining and energy.

President Irro also expressed appreciation for political and legislative initiatives emerging from the U.S. Congress concerning Somaliland and reiterated Somaliland's commitment to strengthening cooperation with the United States based on shared interests and mutual respect.

Davis praised Somaliland's peace, stability and democratic progress and expressed U.S. readiness to strengthen cooperation across a range of sectors, including security, defense, maritime affairs, investment, trade and economic infrastructure.

The U.S. diplomat also underscored Somaliland's growing strategic importance in the Horn of Africa, saying its development achievements and regional role could not be overlooked, according to the presidency.

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The meeting is among the most significant diplomatic engagements between Somaliland and the United States since President Irro assumed office and reflects increasing international attention on the Horn of Africa amid growing geopolitical competition and concerns over maritime security in the Red Sea.

Somaliland's location on the Gulf of Aden, near the Bab al-Mandab Strait, has drawn increasing interest from international partners seeking reliable regional partners to support security, trade and economic development initiatives.

The visit comes amid growing interest in Somaliland within U.S. policy circles. In recent years, members of Congress and the U.S. Senate have introduced and supported initiatives calling for deeper U.S. engagement with Somaliland, citing its democratic governance, strategic location and contribution to regional stability.

Recent policy discussions in Washington have further elevated Somaliland's profile as lawmakers examine opportunities to strengthen cooperation on security, maritime affairs, trade, investment and economic development in the Horn of Africa.

Observers say the visit reflects a gradual strengthening of ties between Hargeisa and Washington as both sides explore opportunities for deeper cooperation on regional stability, economic growth and shared strategic interests.

Somaliland restored its statehood in 1991 and has since maintained its own government, security institutions, currency and democratic system while seeking broader international recognition.

(Reporting by Horn Diplomat Desk; Editing by Desk)